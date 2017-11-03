Manitoba Creating Council To Guide Paramedic Self-Regulation

WINNIPEG, MB – The province is now accepting applications for members of a transitional council that will guide implementation of a college of paramedics as part of the move toward paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

“We want to make sure paramedics have the opportunity to use their personal and professional experience to guide the development of a college to regulate paramedics in Manitoba,” said Goertzen. “I want to encourage paramedics from across the province to apply for this exciting opportunity to help us shape the future of their profession.”

The transitional council will be responsible for approving practice standards and regulations, developing bylaws, establishing processes to approve paramedics for membership and taking the necessary steps to fully establish the college. The council will also be responsible for recruiting the first registrar/executive director.

“Paramedics with diverse backgrounds, skills, interests, experience and expertise are encouraged to apply for the council,” said Reg Toews, the consultant guiding the creation of the council. “Most importantly, they need to share a strong sense of commitment to achieving paramedic self-regulation in Manitoba.”

Qualifications for the board include:

• training and experience as a paramedic;

• a current licence to practice in Manitoba;

• interest in the continued development of para-medicine; and

• related experience working on committees or boards.

Membership on the council will include emergency medical responders, primary care paramedics, advanced care paramedics and firefighter/paramedics, as well as public representatives. Members will be selected to represent the northern and rural parts of the province, as well as Winnipeg.

