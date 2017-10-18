WINNIPEG, MB. – Canada’s country music scene is going through a boom, with touring and recording artists making waves across the nation and around the globe. Manitoba’s own country music community is building on its reputation for stellar talent, producing acclaimed acts like Doc Walker, The Bros. Landreth, Ray St. Germain, Heather Longstaffe, Don Amero, Kendra Kay, Petric, and more.

Manitoba Music is teaming up with the Manitoba Country Music Association to bolster the local with the inaugural Manitoba Country Music Meeting, featuring industry panels and networking opportunities. Taking place at Manitoba Music’s Resource Centre on November 11, the event will give participants a chance to connect with and learn from visiting experts and local peers alike.

Panel discussions will cover business fundamentals specific to a career in country music, from building a fan-base to plugging into radio. Panelist include reps from the label, management, publicity, and production worlds, including Anya Wilson of Anya Wilson Promotion & Publicity, CBG Artists’ Chris Burke-Gaffney, Invictus Entertainment Group’s Rob Cyrynowski, MDM Recordings’ Mike Denney, and Parallel Entertainment’s Tim Hunze.

Manitoba Country Music Meeting is happening in conjunction with the MCMA’s annual celebration homegrown talent, the Manitoba Country Music Awards. This year’s gala, which is co-presented with Dauphin’s Countryfest, takes place at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre on November 10. Hardware in 21 different categories will be handed out and some of Manitoba’s top country acts are slated to perform.

For more information about Manitoba Country Music Meeting, please click here.

Manitoba Music

Photo manitobamusic.com