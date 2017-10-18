banner20

Manitoba Country Music Meeting

Kevin Klein
Posted: 9 seconds ago events, MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Canada’s country music scene is going through a boom, with touring and recording artists making waves across the nation and around the globe. Manitoba’s own country music community is building on its reputation for stellar talent, producing acclaimed acts like Doc Walker, The Bros. Landreth, Ray St. Germain, Heather Longstaffe, Don Amero, Kendra Kay, Petric, and more.

Manitoba Music is teaming up with the Manitoba Country Music Association to bolster the local with the inaugural Manitoba Country Music Meeting, featuring industry panels and networking opportunities. Taking place at Manitoba Music’s Resource Centre on November 11, the event will give participants a chance to connect with and learn from visiting experts and local peers alike.

Panel discussions will cover business fundamentals specific to a career in country music, from building a fan-base to plugging into radio. Panelist include reps from the label, management, publicity, and production worlds, including Anya Wilson of Anya Wilson Promotion & Publicity, CBG Artists’ Chris Burke-Gaffney, Invictus Entertainment Group’s Rob Cyrynowski, MDM Recordings’ Mike Denney, and Parallel Entertainment’s Tim Hunze.

Manitoba Country Music Meeting is happening in conjunction with the MCMA’s annual celebration homegrown talent, the Manitoba Country Music Awards. This year’s gala, which is co-presented with Dauphin’s Countryfest, takes place at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre on November 10. Hardware in 21 different categories will be handed out and some of Manitoba’s top country acts are slated to perform.

For more information about Manitoba Country Music Meeting, please click here.

Manitoba Music 

Photo manitobamusic.com

 

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
National Arts Centre Orchestra’s Canada 150 Tour in Winnipeg
Manitoba’s Premier Kids Talent Show Accepting Auditions
National Soccer Championship in Winnipeg
Manitoba X Minnesota

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.