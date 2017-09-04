Manitoba Council on Aging Nominations are Open

WINNIPEG, MB. – Nominations are now open for awards that recognize Manitobans making extraordinary contributions to their communities and promote positive images of aging, Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced.

“For much of their lives, seniors have worked hard to take care of their families and help our communities prosper and succeed,” said Goertzen. “These awards recognize their efforts and I encourage all Manitobans to nominate someone who has really made a difference.”

The minister encourages nominations on behalf of the Manitoba Council on Aging. Categories for the 2017 Recognition Awards include;

volunteers aged 65 and older making contributions to their communities,

intergenerational groups making contributions to the community through collaborative activities, and

journalists making contributions to promote positive images of aging.

Nominees must reside in Manitoba and the efforts or activities for which they are being nominated must have taken place in Manitoba.

The Manitoba Council on Aging provides advice to the minister responsible for seniors by ensuring a seniors’ perspective is reflected in government programs and policies.

The awards will be presented during Seniors’ and Elders’ Month in October 2017.

Nomination forms are available online at www.gov.mb.ca/seniors/mca.html, in French at www.gov.mb.ca/seniors/mca.fr.html or may be requested through the Seniors Information Line at 204-945-6565 or (toll-free) 1-800-665-6565 or seniors@gov.mb.ca.

The deadline for nominations is Sept. 12.

