Manitoba Consulting Indigenous Communities On Lake St. Martin Outlet

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has announced consultations with Indigenous communities in regard to the preferred route for the Lake Manitoba Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels.

“Our government has committed to the construction of the Lake Manitoba Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels, which will keep Manitobans and their communities safe,” said Premier Brian Pallister. “As we prepare for one of the most significant infrastructure projects in a generation, we are proud as a government to move forward on a path of working in partnership with Indigenous communities. Today, we are pleased to build on the important work already done by Minister Pedersen and his department with a collaborative process to strengthen our relationships with affected Indigenous communities.”

The government is finalizing consultation agreements, work-plans, and budgets with 14 Indigenous communities.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News