banner20

Manitoba Consulting Indigenous Communities On Lake St. Martin Outlet

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 9th, 2017 at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has announced consultations with Indigenous communities in regard to the preferred route for the Lake Manitoba Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels.

“Our government has committed to the construction of the Lake Manitoba Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels, which will keep Manitobans and their communities safe,” said Premier Brian Pallister. “As we prepare for one of the most significant infrastructure projects in a generation, we are proud as a government to move forward on a path of working in partnership with Indigenous communities. Today, we are pleased to build on the important work already done by Minister Pedersen and his department with a collaborative process to strengthen our relationships with affected Indigenous communities.”

The government is finalizing consultation agreements, work-plans, and budgets with 14 Indigenous communities.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

 

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Manitoba’s Pallister Wants Legalized Pot Delayed
OPINION: Booting Steven Fletcher A Mistake
Steven Fletcher Kicked Out Of PC Manitoba Caucus
Manitoba Government Honours Outstanding Youth

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.