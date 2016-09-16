Construction begins on new ER at Flin Flon hospital

Construction of a new, $25.2-million emergency department at the Flin Flon General Hospital has begun.

“Patients and hospital staff in Flin Flon will benefit from this new space, which meets the highest possible standards,” Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen said. “The new emergency department space will make it easier to provide services while ensuring quality care and the privacy of patients.”

The new 14,000-square foot emergency department will include:

• four stretcher bays;

• two treatment rooms;

• a family consult room;

• an isolation room/gynecological room;

• an intravenous therapy room;

• a safe room to manage physically aggressive patients, to make the space safer for patients and staff;

• a procedure room; and

• a trauma room.

“Providing the residents of Flin Flon and area with this modern space to receive health care, while at the same time ensuring the staff have an efficient and effective place to practice, ultimately benefits the patients we are here to serve,” said Helga Bryant, CEO of the Northern Regional Health Authority. “As a region, we appreciate this investment and know it will pay dividends for years to come.”

New features will also include an improved waiting-room layout that will assist healthcare providers to better monitor patients waiting for care. The redeveloped space will also contain a decontamination shower for patients that come to the facility due to exposure to a harmful substance, and additional space for equipment storage.

“This renovation creates a modern environment that is spacious, clean and safe,” said Rick Wowchuk, member of the legislative assembly for Swan River, who attended the sod-turning event on behalf of the minister. “Once this project is complete, we believe the region will be in a stronger position to provide quality care for the community now and in the future.”

Work on the project is expected to be completed by December 2017.

– PROVINCE OF MANITOBA