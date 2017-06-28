Manitoba Coach Joins Anaheim Ducks

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Moose Assistant Coach Mark Morrison has joined the Anaheim Ducks.

The announcement was made by the team today.

Morrison will be an assistant coach in Anaheim, where he will join former Manitoba Moose Head Coach Randy Carlyle.

Morrison has been connected to the Manitoba Moose for some time.

In 2006-2007 he became the head coach of Manitoba’s ECHL affiliate Victoria Salmon Kings. In over four seasons, he led the team to a 173-133-3-24 record.

In 2011, Morrison joined the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate St. John’s IceCaps, who later became the Manitoba Moose when they returned to Winnipeg.

During Morrison’s time with the IceCaps/Moose, they racked up a 208-195-28-25 record, and reached the Calder Cup Final in 2014.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News