Manitoba Clean Environment New Appointee’s

WINNIPEG, MB – Four new members have been appointed to the Manitoba Clean Environment Commission, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox announced this week.

“The Manitoba Clean Environment Commission plays an integral role in informing our government on matters related to environmental issues and licensing,” said Cox. “We rely on the opinions of experts and widely collected public input to help guide our environmental policies, which the commission helps to facilitate. I look forward to the important contributions these new members will make to the commission.”

The Clean Environment Commission, established under the Environment Act, offers recommendations to the minister of sustainable development on environmental policies and also provides an avenue through which the public can participate in the decision-making process regarding the environment in Manitoba.

Newly appointed members are Ian Gillies, Terry Johnson, Tim Sopuck and Laurie Streich.

Gillies worked at Cargill Limited in various capacities from 1984 until 2013. He has also served as a consultant at KPMG and worked for the government of Canada as a policy advisor to the Federal Economic Development Office in Manitoba. He has volunteered on boards of several non-profits including United Way of Winnipeg and Macdonald Youth Services.

Johnson worked for Manitoba Hydro in both engineering and construction roles. He also worked in agriculture lending and risk assessment at Virden Credit Union. Johnson has extensive experience in municipal public service, notably as councillor and reeve to the RM of Archie, and as councillor and deputy mayor to the Town of Virden.

Sopuck is CEO of the Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation, a corporation he has worked with since 1991. He has also served in leadership roles with Fort Whyte Alive and Ducks Unlimited Canada. Sopuck has served on the board of directors for the Assiniboine River Basin Initiative and Canadian Land Trust Alliance.

Streich previously worked as a reporter for the Winnipeg Free Press and then held various positions in the Manitoba government that focused on reporting on environment. She currently manages Frogbox Winnipeg, an environmentally conscious company which supplies reusable moving boxes and supplies.

Cox also thanked previous members for their past service to Manitoba Clean Environment Commission and to the province of Manitoba.

-Government of Manitoba

Photo – gov.mb.ca