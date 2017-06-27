Manitoba Children: Highest Drowning Rate In Country
WINNIPEG, MB. — The Lifesaving Society has released its 2017 Drowning Report.
The national Lifesaving Society is a non-profit organization focused solely on drowning prevention.
The report is released each year to inform on the issues of drowning related deaths in the province.
Highlights of the Report
- This year’s report (2017) reports on data up to and including 2014. The delay is due to ensuring accuracy of reporting from coroner’s reports.
- The highest drowning rate in Manitoba was found among children under the age of 5; and was the highest among any province in Canada.
- The second highest age group for drownings in Manitoba was ages 20-24, with 3.4 drownings per 100,000 a rate that is nearly double the national rate of 1.8 drownings per 100,000.
- Swimming, walking/running/playing near water, and boating remain leading causes of drownings in Manitoba and 96% of boating deaths were not wearing a Lifejacket.
The Key Message
Manage your risk.
Take a minute to evaluate the drowning risks you face each day, be it playing at the waterfront with kids, boating, or fishing.
Wear a Lifejacket, supervise children, and remember that alcohol and boating or swimming does not mix.
—MyToba News
Photo – Andrew McCrea