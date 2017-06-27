banner20

Manitoba Children: Highest Drowning Rate In Country

MyToba
Posted: June 27th at 4:00pm recreation, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Lifesaving Society has released its 2017 Drowning Report.

The national Lifesaving Society is a non-profit organization focused solely on drowning prevention.

The report is released each year to inform on the issues of drowning related deaths in the province.

Highlights of the Report

  • This year’s report (2017) reports on data up to and including 2014. The delay is due to ensuring accuracy of reporting from coroner’s reports.
  • The highest drowning rate in Manitoba was found among children under the age of 5; and was the highest among any province in Canada.
  • The second highest age group for drownings in Manitoba was ages 20-24, with 3.4 drownings per 100,000 a rate that is nearly double the national rate of 1.8 drownings per 100,000.
  • Swimming, walking/running/playing near water, and boating remain leading causes of drownings in Manitoba and 96% of boating deaths were not wearing a Lifejacket.

The Key Message

Manage your risk.

Take a minute to evaluate the drowning risks you face each day, be it playing at the waterfront with kids, boating, or fishing.

Wear a Lifejacket, supervise children, and remember that alcohol and boating or swimming does not mix.

—MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

