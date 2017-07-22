Manitoba Changes Vehicle Registration Regulation

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government is amending its Vehicle Registration Regulation to bring the regulation into full compliance with the New West Partnership Trade Agreement, Minister Blaine Pedersen announced.

“These changes will promote trade and ease the free movement of goods across provincial borders,” said Pedersen. “This is another important step in achieving the expanded business and partnership opportunities created through the New West Partnership.”

The proposed amendments would impact vehicles used for commercial purposes from New West Partnership jurisdictions, which include British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The amendments take effect on Jan. 1, 2018. The reciprocity is limited to a segment of vehicles including vehicles used for the transportation of property, have two axles and have a registered gross vehicle weight of less than 11,794 kilograms. This could include cube vans, delivery vehicles and trades vehicles, such as those used by electricians, carpenters and welders.

Vehicles registered in Manitoba and operated out of province will have registration reciprocity for 90 days in New West Partnership jurisdictions, which is an increase from the current limit of seven days per year. Vehicles registered in Manitoba and operated only in the province or those operating under the International Registration Plan will not be affected.

The Manitoba Driver and Vehicles Act requires certain vehicles used for commercial purposes to be registered or permitted for use in Manitoba on the first day of operation in the province, unless registration reciprocity is provided by agreement or regulation. Manitoba is party to two other agreements that provide registration reciprocity for member jurisdictions – the International Registration Plan and the Canadian Agreement on Vehicle Registration.

Manitoba joined the New West Partnership Trade Agreement on Jan. 1, 2017, joining British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The agreement strengthens and expands Canada’s largest, barrier-free interprovincial market. Manitoba’s participation creates an open, common market of more than 11 million people, with a combined gross domestic product of more than $750 billion.

Government of Manitoba

File Photo