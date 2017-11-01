Manitoba Businesses Recognized at Annual Awards Gala

WINNIPEG. MB. – The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce gathered to celebrate and recognize some of Manitoba’s leading companies at the 34th Annual Awards Gala.

The inaugural Manitoba Chambers of Commerce Business of the Year Award went to Steinbach Credit Union. The award was presented by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries during the Gala held at Canada Inns Polo Park.



“The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce believes in recognizing business excellence in Manitoba and we were pleased to see nominees from across the province finalists for our awards,” said MCC President and CEO Chuck Davidson. “The judging committee had some difficult decisions based on the calibre and quality of the businesses but we are thrilled to recognize the following companies.”



Outstanding Large Business & Inaugural MCC Business of the Year – Steinbach Credit Union (Steinbach)

Outstanding Medium Business – Norima Consulting Inc. (Winnipeg)

Outstanding Small Business – Polar Industries Ltd. (Springfield)

Outstanding Not-for-Profit – Siloam Mission (Winnipeg)

Long-Term Achievement – Red River College (Winnipeg)



In addition the Honourable Janice Filmon Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba presented the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce Lieutenant Governor Awards in two award categories, Outstanding Contribution to the Community by an Individual and Outstanding Contribution to the Community by a Business.



Lieutenant Governor Awards – Individual (Brian Scharfstein)

Brian Scharfstein, President of Canadian Footwear and the FootHealth Centres. As a lifelong resident of Winnipeg, Brian has been active in the business community in Manitoba and has accepted leadership positions having served as the Chair of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce in 2013. Brian has also served on Board of Directors of organizations such as the Manitoba Chamber of Commerce, Winnipeg Harvest, and the Downtown Biz. Brian is currently serving on the Board of Directors of the Mount Carmel Clinic Foundation, and the City of Winnipeg Police Board.



Lieutenant Governor Awards – Business (MNP)

Founded in Brandon in 1956, and now with over 4,000 staff, MNP is currently ranked as one of the largest professional service firms in Canada and has been named as one of Canada’s top 50 employers every year consecutively since 2009. MNP is a leading national accounting, tax and business consulting firm in Canada; proudly serving and responding to the needs of their clients in public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Through partner-led engagements, they provide a collaborative, cost-effective approach to doing business and personalized strategies to help organizations succeed across the country and around the world.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with Files from MCC

Photo courtesy of David Moder