Manitoba Boy Shot In Pulp River Hunting Accident
PULP RIVER, MB. — Dauphin RCMP are investigating a hunting accident near Pulp River.
It happened Friday around 7:30pm on Highway 271.
A 16-year-old boy who was hunting was on the ground hiding in the brush when he was shot.
Another hunter had allegedly mistaken the boy for a beaver.
Neither the suspect nor the victim were known to each other, and neither were aware of the other one’s presence.
The boy was rushed to a Winnipeg hospital where he is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.
A 67-year-old man has been charged with Careless Use of a Firearm.
The investigation continues.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File