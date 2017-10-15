Manitoba Boy Shot In Pulp River Hunting Accident

PULP RIVER, MB. — Dauphin RCMP are investigating a hunting accident near Pulp River.

It happened Friday around 7:30pm on Highway 271.

A 16-year-old boy who was hunting was on the ground hiding in the brush when he was shot.

Another hunter had allegedly mistaken the boy for a beaver.

Neither the suspect nor the victim were known to each other, and neither were aware of the other one’s presence.

The boy was rushed to a Winnipeg hospital where he is recovering with non-life threatening injuries.

A 67-year-old man has been charged with Careless Use of a Firearm.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File