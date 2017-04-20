Manitoba Boy, 11, Dies After Friends Find Gun

GARDEN HILL, MB. — An 11-year-old boy has died after a friend accidentally shot him.

It happened Tuesday evening around 7:30pm at a home in Garden Hill, Manitoba.

Two other boys, aged 12 and 11, were playing with the victim when they found a loaded firearm that was not being stored properly.

The 12-year-old set off the gun while handling it and struck the victim.

He later succumbed to his injuries at the Garden Hill Nursing Station.

The 12-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father were arrested and charged.

The boy is accused of Criminal Negligence Causing Death and Careless Use of a Firearm.

His father is charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Both were released on a promise to appear.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File