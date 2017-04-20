Manitoba Boy, 11, Dies After Friends Find Gun
GARDEN HILL, MB. — An 11-year-old boy has died after a friend accidentally shot him.
It happened Tuesday evening around 7:30pm at a home in Garden Hill, Manitoba.
Two other boys, aged 12 and 11, were playing with the victim when they found a loaded firearm that was not being stored properly.
The 12-year-old set off the gun while handling it and struck the victim.
He later succumbed to his injuries at the Garden Hill Nursing Station.
The 12-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father were arrested and charged.
The boy is accused of Criminal Negligence Causing Death and Careless Use of a Firearm.
His father is charged with Careless Storage of a Firearm.
Both were released on a promise to appear.
The investigation continues.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File