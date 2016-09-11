Bombers hold blood drive tomorrow

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Canadian Blood Services are asking Manitobans to make a good play and donate blood at the Bomber Day Blood Drive on September 12.

“We are very proud to partner with Canadian Blood Services to bleed blue with this campaign, and to encourage Manitobans to help save lives by donating blood,” says Hannah Pratt, Director of Community Relations.

Anyone who donates during the Bomber Day Blood Drive will receive two tickets to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers home game on September 17 against the Toronto Argonauts (while quantities last).

Maurice Leggett and Ian Wild will be at the clinic from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Jesse Briggs and Derek Jones will be at the clinic from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to sign autographs for anyone who donates blood. In addition, donors can enter to win a Bomber prize pack.

Bomber Day Blood Drive

Monday, September 12, 2016

777 William Avenue

Clinic hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Autographs: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To find out whether you are eligible to donate blood or to learn more about blood donation, visit blood.ca.

– WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS