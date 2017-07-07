Manitoba Blizzard Wrap up Road Trip

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Blizzard return to action this weekend as they wrap up their 2017 road schedule with two games versus the Saskatchewan SWAT Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Kinsmen Arena in Saskatoon.

The Blizzard enter the regular season’s penultimate week with a 14-2 slate and riding a 10-game win streak, which included four impressive wins in southern Alberta two weeks ago. The Blizzard have a two-point lead on the Red Deer Rampage who sits in second with a 13-3 record.

Saskatchewan comes into the set with a 4-11 record and on a 7-game losing slide dating back to late May. Their last win was a 9-7 home-floor win against the Calgary Shamrocks on May 21.

Blizzard Head Coach Trevor Anyon hopes his charges “Stay on track and healthy as 5 regulars are missing this road trip.” Anyon also noted that Cameron Stucky has been called up from the provincial midget team and will be in the lineup for this weekend’s games.

BLIZZ HITS:

WHEN LAST WE MET……

The Blizzard and SWAT last crossed sticks on June 10th and 11th at “The Icebox”, Manitoba defeated Saskatchewan 15-10 and 15-5.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Five, count ‘em, five of The Blizz Boys have placed in the North Division Top 10 scorers list. Captain Colin Poitras leads the way with 29 goals and 52 helpers for 81 points. Blaze Bezecki holds down the third spot with 33 goals and 28 assists for 61 points, Troy Gutowski is in fourth at 54 points on 27 goals and 27 helpers. Andy Szun after his NCAA stint with the Carthage College Redmen has recorded 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points in a mere 9 games. That’s good for seventh. Kelson Borisenko, who returned from the Manhattan Jaspers (NCAA), has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points in 9 games, which has him in ninth spot.

Goaltender Riley Maydanuk is third in the North in Save Percentage with a .836 efficiency and has recorded a division best 491 stops. Kody Johnson sits in tenth with a .759 percentage.

HOME COOKIN’ IS GOOD, BUT TAKEOUT IS JUST AS GOOD……

Should the Blizzard sweep or split the weekend set, they’ll establish a new franchise record for road wins in a season. The Blizz Boys currently have a 7-1 mark, which equals their total in 2015.

Tom Hallick for MyToba News

File Photo