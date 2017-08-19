Manitoba Blizzard Win

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Blizzard faced off against the Coquitlam Adanacs on Friday evening at the Founders Cup in Saskatoon. The Blizzard looking to even their record at 2-2 while the Adanacs were out to pull even with Orangeville for top spot in the round-robin standings. The Blizzard would rally for five goals in the final 20 minutes to eke out a 14-11 victory.

Colin Poitras got Manitoba on the board just 63 seconds after the opening faceoff with an unassisted goal. The BC champions tied the score just over 5 minutes later thanks to an Andrew Miller marker. Manitoba would score three times in just under 4 minutes as Kelson Borisenko, Ryan King and Blaze Bezecki staked Manitoba to a 4-1 lead with just five-and-a-half minutes remaining. But the Adanacs would use the final five-and-a-half to score five times on goals from Matthew Smigel, Anthony Buono, a pair of goals from Andrew Miller and a Brian Smith tally in the last minute to take a 6-4 lead after a period.

Buono struck for his second of the day to give Coquitlam a three-goal lead, but the Blizzard roared back with goals from Blaze Bezecki and a pair from Kelson Borisenko to even the score at 7-apiece. Smigel put his club in front again a little over a minute after the second Borisenko goal. Borisenko & Buono both notched their third goals of the day 36 seconds apart late in the period before Andy Szun tied the contest at 9-all with 1:36 left in the second period.

The Blizzard broke the tie in a big way with four straight goals in the opening 5:40 of the third as Troy Gutowski, Poitras with his second and Borisenko added his fourth and fifth goals of the game to make it 13-9. Justin Digby scored for the Adanacs over a minute later before Poitras notched his third with nine minutes to play. Christopher Bosa rounded out the scoring with less than three minutes left.

The Blizzard win creates a four-way logjam for second place with Manitoba, Seneca, Coquitlam & Red Deer all sitting at 2-2 as Red Deer scored a 10-5 win over Seneca in today’s early game. The late game at 9PM sees 3-0 Orangeville up against the 0-3 Saskatchewan SWAT.

-Manitoba Blizzard