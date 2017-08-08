Manitoba Blizzard WIN Championship

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Blizzard and Red Deer Rampage met for the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Championship on Monday afternoon in Edmonton. The Blizzard looked to take home their second straight title and the Rampage looked to bring the title back home to Alberta for the first time in two years. The Blizzard achieved the repeat with a 12-8 win.

The Blizzard would draw first blood as Blaze Bezecki scored on the powerplay, but Manitoba ran into penalty and Red Deer cashed in twice with the man advantage as Jordan Waddell and Conor Shantz lifted Red Deer to a 2-1 edge after a period.

The Rampage upped the lead to 3-1 on a Sheridan Cook goal just shy of the two-minute mark of the middle frame. Manitoba replied with a pair of goals from Colin Poitras and Bezecki. Shortly after the Bezecki goal, Red Deer regained the lead on Waddell’s second goal of the game. However, Manitoba struck for five straight on goals from Andy Szun, Taylor Ritchie, Loel Asham and two from Bezecki to move the Blizzard in front 8-4. A Dustin Bell marker pulled Red Deer to within three, but an Asham goal in the final minute gave the Blizzard eight in the middle stanza and a 9-5 lead going into the third period.

Power-play tallies from Poitras and Kelson Borisenko expanded the lead to 11-5 before a pair of goals from Bell and one from Dawson Reykdal caused an anxious moment or two late in the game before Will Lutz sealed the Blizzard’s second RMLL title in the final minute.

Next on the Blizzard itinerary is the Founders Cup national tournament that takes place next week in Saskatoon.

Manitoba Blizzard for MyToba News

Photo Brad Ritchie