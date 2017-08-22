Manitoba Blizzard Come up Short in the Bronze Game

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Blizzard and Seneca War Chiefs squared off for the bronze medal on the weekend at the Founders Cup in Saskatoon. The teams waged a close contest for two periods before the New York state side broke the game open in the final frame to claim bronze with a 15-8 win over Manitoba.

Seneca scored first as Jonah Mohawk struck first at the 4:20 mark. Manitoba struck for two shorthanded markers as Kelson Borisenko and Jared Courchene scored 48 seconds apart to give Manitoba the lead. Weylon Adams tied the score eight minutes later on the powerplay but Blaze Bezecki quickly put the Blizzard in front again with a powerplay goal of his own with 3:01 left in the period before Joe Laforme tied the game again with 1:37 to go. It was 3-3 after a period.

Manitoba took back the lead on a Kelson Borisenko powerplay goal nearly eight minutes into the second period, but the game turned the way of the War Chiefs as they rattled off four in a row as Kyle Barna recorded a hat trick and Darcy Redeye scored one of his one to give Seneca a 7-4 lead. Courchene scored his second on a powerplay to make it 7-5 War Chiefs after two periods.

Seneca would seal the deal in the third with goals from Connor Gates, Tonatiuh Salinas and Barna with his fourth made it 10-5 with 10 minutes left. A pair of Blizzard goals from Troy Gutowski and Andy Szun pulled the Blizzard to within three at 10-7, but three more War Chief goals from Evan Printup, Clay Scanlan and Mohawk would extinguish any Blizzard hopes. Loel Asham got one back for the Blizzard with 1:42 left but goals from Heron Snow and Clay Zeller in the last two minutes would wrap up the scoring.

Tom Hallick for MyToba News

File Photo