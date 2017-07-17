Manitoba Blizzard Captures North Division Crown

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Blizzard claimed the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League’s North Division title with a 13-6 win over the Rockyview Silvertips at “The Icebox” on Sunday afternoon.

For the second straight day, the home side opened the scoring as Colin Poitras ripped a shot by Silvertips goalie Ethan Reynolds only 2:11 into the contest. Rockyview tied it a little over a minute later as Colby Gulutzan’s shot eluded Blizzard ‘keeper Riley Maydanuk. The Blizzard racked up the next five goals from the sticks of Kelson Borisenko, a pair from Blaze Bezecki and a pair from Andy Szun to put the Blizzard up 6-1 nearly 12 minutes into the frame. The Tips got one back as Gulutzan scored his second of the frame, but Borisenko added his second of the period to give Manitoba a 7-2 edge through one period.

The Blizzard made it 8-2 as newcomer Isaac Babulic (pronounced Bab-ul-luck) potted a powerplay goal 2:39 into the period. The Silvertips replied with a powerplay marker of their own a little over two minutes later as Michael Halliday scored. But the Blizzard capped off the frame with goals from Szun and Borisenko to up the lead to 10-3 after two periods.

The Blizzard added two more in the opening two minutes of the third period as Borisenko & Bezecki each put the finishing touches on hat tricks. Rockyview fired back with a pair of goals from Matthew Dyck and Gulutzan, who got his third on the powerplay as the Blizzard ran headlong into penalty trouble. Jared Courchene picked up Manitoba’s final goal of the day before Gulutzan rounded out the scoring with his fourth marker of the afternoon with 8:53 to play.

Manitoba finishes the regular season with a franchise best 18-2 record.

The Blizzard will begin first round action in the RMLL playoffs on Saturday night at “The Icebox”. Game time and opponent is yet to be determined.

Tom Hallick for MyToba News

File Photo