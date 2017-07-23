Manitoba Blizzard Beat Saskatchewan SWAT

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Blizzard beat the Saskatchewan SWAT 15-8 in the first game of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League East Regional Playoff on Saturday night.

Despite Saskatchewan taking a 4-2 lead at the end of the first period, Manitoba rallied to take a 6-4 lead in the second.

The SWAT then scored two and tied things up, before the Blizzard scored three in a row.

Saskatchewan scored the final goal of the second period, which left the Blizzard leading 9-7 heading into the third.

Manitoba dominated the third, scoring six goals while Saskatchewan could only muster one.

Game two will be played today, after which the series will shift to Saskatoon next weekend.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News