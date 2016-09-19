Manitoba Bisons tie the game at zero

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, the Manitoba Bisons and Regina Cougars battled to a 0-0 draw in women’s soccer on September 18 at the Turf Fields (West Side).

With the tie, the Cougars move to a 1-1-2 record and third place in the Prairie Division with five points, while the Bisons are now 1-2-1 and tied for fourth in the same division.

Both teams were looking for a crucial ‘W’ and had several chances throughout the match but could not capitalize.

The best opportunity was from the home side, as Bison fifth-year forward Selina Speranza found open Bison third-year forward Bruna Maviginer in the six-yard box, but she could only get a touch on the ball and goalie Ashley Lowry made the close-in save with less than eight minutes left in the second half.

After a scoreless half that saw the visitors with several free kicks and corner kicks, the Bisons almost sneaked a goal right at the end of the first 45 minutes, as Bison second-yard forward had a left-footed chance in close but shot just wide.

In the second half, Saskatchewan had a couple scoring chances with third-year forwards Brianna Wright and Nikita Senko but Bison second-year goalkeeper Maddie Wilford was equal to the task and kept a clean sheet for the hosts. With only two minutes left, midfielder Regina Karlee had a last opportunity in the six-yard box but shot wide.

In team totals, Regina had six corner kicks to Manitoba’s three while Manitoba had 17 shots to Regina’s 16.

Both goalies earned their second shutout of the 2016 Canada West regular season as Lowry made four saves in the contest and Wilford had ten.

The next matches for both teams occur on the September 24-25 weekend. Regina stays on the road as they travel to Mount Royal (Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. MT) and MacEwan (Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. MT). Manitoba is also on the road as they play at Lethbridge (Sept. 24 at 12 p.m. MT) and at Calgary (Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. MT).

Notes: Last season, Manitoba defeated Regina 2-1 on the road (Sept. 13/15) and 1-0 at home (Oct. 24/15). Manitoba had defeated Regina in the last three conference regular season games prior to this match.

– CHRIS ZUK, BISON SPORTS

Photo by James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports