Manitoba Bisons Stars of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB. – The University of Manitoba Bisons announced their players of the week.

The Female Athlete of the Week is soccer player Florin Wagner. Florin had quite a debut! The Bison women’s soccer rookie midfielder made an immediate impact in her first two conference matches of her Bison career.

Wagner scored two goals (one was a s game-winner) with eight shots on goal while starting and playing in both matches (180 minutes played) as Manitoba took four of six possible points in the Sept. 8-10 weekend at home.

To start the weekend on Fri., Sept. 8, the Dresden, Germany native was a threat during a 0-0 tie with Regina. She had four shots on goal and had numerous chances to score.

The next day, Manitoba won 3-2 against Saskatchewan (first win against the Huskies since 2009) and Wagner was Manitoba’s Player of the Match. She fired home two goals in he second half and the first tally was a stunner as she scored from midfield (57 yards, 172 feet away) on a free kick in the 55th minute. Her game-winner was scored off a rebound in the 84th minute to salt away the match and victory for the Bisons.

The Smitty’s Bison Sports Male Athlete of the Week is golfer Stefan Lavallee of Steinbach. Second year golfer, Lavallee, finished tied for first place at the Cobber fall Invitational two day tournament played at the Wildflower Golf Course in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. Lavallee fired a +3 (74-73=147) score.

This was his first win as a Bison and the second this season for a Manitoba golfer (Devon Schade T-1st at UJ Fall Kick-Off on Aug. 30). Lavallee was steady throughout the two rounds and competed against a strong field of 71 golfers.

The Bisons had two teams compete in the tourney and one team finished fourth while Lavallee was on the other team that completed in sixth spot among 11 teams.

The Steinbach, MB native has had a impressive sophomore campaign so far as he has registered two more Top 10 finishes in 2017. Lavallee was tied for seventh at UJ Fall Kick-Off and tied for fifth at Augsburg College invitational on Sept. 2-3.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from Chris Zuk of the University of Manitoba

