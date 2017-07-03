Manitoba Bisons Named to Team Canada

WINNIPEG, MB. – Two Manitoba Bison athletes have been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2017 Summer Universiade (FISU Games) in Chinese Taipei this August.

Manitoba Bison men’s basketball player, Justus Alleyn and men’s volleyball player Luke Herr were named to play for Team Canada at the games.

Alleyn was co-captain for the Bisons in 2016-17 and was 2016-17 Canada West Second Team All-Star and earns his first Team Canada selection

Alleyn said in a release, “I’m blessed and honoured to represent Canada and the University of Manitoba this summer at the FISU Games. It’s something I’ve been hoping to do and working towards since I’ve started playing at U of M.”

Bison men’s basketball head coach Kirby Schepp enthused, “What a great honour for Justus and the entire Bison men’s basketball program to represent Canada at the Summer Unviersiade Games. Justus has worked extremely hard the past few years and has emerged as one the top guards in the country. He certainly sees this as an honour plus opportunity and I know he will represent very well.”

Herr finished his fifth season with Manitoba as team was conference silver medallist and made nationals while 2016-17 U SPORTS Second Team All-Canadian plus Canada West First Team All-Star.

Here’s a full list of Manitoba Bisons representing Team Canada at 2017 Summer Universiade in Chinese Taipei;

– Justus Alleyn (men’s basketball – athlete)

– Luke Herr (men’s volleyball – athlete)

– Kelsey Wog (women’s swimmer – athlete)

– Claude Berube (track and field – head coach)

– Vlastimil [Vlastik] Cerny (swimming – head coach)

– Mingpu Wu (track and field – staff coach)

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos – gobisons.ca