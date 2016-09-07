Manitoba Bisons name soccer captain

WINNIPEG – Bison women’s soccer announce Amanda Wong as team captain for the 2016 season

Wong was a captain in the 2015 and then occurred a season-ending injury

The Bison women’s soccer team starts their 12th season in the Canada West conference and fourth season with women’s soccer head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas at the helm. The squad is pleased to announce one team captain for the upcoming 2016 season.

Bison second year midfielder Amanda Wong will be a team captain for this season. This is the second consecutive season that Wong will wear the ‘C’ for Manitoba as she was co-captain in 2015 and then occurred a season-ending injury.

Martinez Lagunas stated, ”Amanda is a wonderful leader on and off the field. She earned the captain band for the first time last year during her second year with our program due to her outstanding soccer and academic performance as well as the leadership qualities she showed during her rookie year. Amanda did a fantastic job leading the team last year although she suffered a season-ending injury at the beginning of the season. She worked extremely hard all year long to be back even stronger that she was before and did all she could to support and lead the team off the field. I know she is ready and excited to be back on the playing field. We missed her a lot and she will make an immediate positive impact on our team to have a strong season.”

Wong, 20, begins her second season of eligibility at Manitoba in 2016. In 2015, she played in the first regular season game of the season when Manitoba won 4-0 over Thompson Rivers on Sept. 4/15 and had two shots before suffering the season-ending injury. In 2014, the 5’5” midfielder had a strong rookie campaign by starting and playing in all 12 regular season games for the Bisons. Wong, a Winnipeg native, was tied for fourth in team scoring with three points as she notched a goal and two assists with 15 shots on goal in 2014.

Bison women’s soccer notes: The Herd finished their pre-season action and now prepare for the opening of the 2016 Canada West regular season with two games during September 9-11 weekend on the road. Manitoba starts by travelling to play the Alberta Golden Bears on Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. CT. The team then flies to meet the UNBC Timberwolves on Sunday, September 11 at 2 p.m. CT.

Chris Zac, University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisons.ca