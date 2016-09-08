Manitoba Bisons’ golf with strong finishes

WINNIPEG – Bison men’s golf captures Battle of the Falls tournament for second consecutive year with Josh Neufeld and Devon Schade tied for second in the two-day event from Sept. 5-6.

On same weekend, the other Bison men’s golf team finished tenth at Augsburg College Invitational from Sept. 3-4

The Bison men’s golf team had a successful start to the 2016 fall season during the September 3-6 weekend. At the Battle of the Falls tournament from September 5-6 held at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort in Larchwood, Iowa, the Bison first team captured the team title for a second consecutive year with a score of +20 (300-287-297=884) against a seven team field. The top Bisons were second year Josh Neufeld (75-71-72) and third year Devon Schade (74-70-74) tied for second place with a +2 (218) score among 49 golfers.

For Bison team one at the Falls, Neufeld and Schade were followed by fifth year Noel Ngo in a tie for sixth with a +7 (74-72-77=223) then third year Jack Werhun in tie for ninth with +9 (77-74-74=225) and third year Jeff Bleue finished in 17th at +16 (77-76-79=232).

At the Augsburg College Invitational from Sept. 3-4 played at Majestic Oaks Golf Course in Ham Lake, Minnesota, the Bisons had team two in competition and finished tenth in the 18 team, two-day tournament with a final result of +58 (326-308=634). For team two, third year Steve Young was top Bison in a tie for 11th among 106 golfers with a +7 (80-71=151) score. Second year Bobby McNair was tied for 40th with +14 (83-75=158) followed by second year Tyler Hall at +16 (80-80=160), then fifth year Derek Solman ended up tied for 67th at +21 (83-82=165) and second year Aaron McIntyre was tied for 89th with +27 (84-87=171). In addition, second year Avery Livingston was an individual Bison golfer who finished tied 67th at +21 (84-81=165).

The Bison men’s golf team next action will be at Bemidji State University Invitational held at Bemidji Town & Country Golf Course (Bemidji, Minnesota) from September 11-12.

Chris Zuk, University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisons.ca