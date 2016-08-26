Manitoba Bisons Football Team Preview

After a Top 4 finish in 2014 by the Manitoba Bisons, expectations were high for the 2015 football season and the team actually had a better regular season record but fell short in the playoffs with a conference semi-final loss.

This season, the Bisons have a good mix of veterans returning and young recruits that will make an immediate impact in 2016 season.

Heading into 2016, Manitoba will have a veteran core group returning as six of the 12 starters on offence and ten of 12 starters on defence return from the 2015 season and seek to build off a third place 5-3 regular season. The offence will be led again by third-year starting quarterback and St. Paul’s HS grad Theo Deezar, two starters (Jesse Walker and Anthony Dyck) are back from last season at the receiver position (one starter at running back with Alex Christie) and two (Geoff Gray and Jordan Medal) of five starters return on the offensive line.

On defence, the front four is solid with two returnees (Christian Turner) from last season highlighted by 2016 East-West Bowl Defensive MVP and two-time conference all-star Evan Foster. In addition, all three starters (DJ Lalama, Bami Adewale, Houston Rennie) at linebacker and all five starters (Jayden McKoy, Cam Teschuk, Eric Plett, Tanner Hamade, Tyler Fong) in the secondary also are back.

Manitoba has lost some weapons on both sides as NFL Draft pick David Onyemata, defensive tackle, is now with the New Orleans Saints while Top 5 receiver Alex Vitt graduated and was a CFL Draft pick of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In addition, 2015 Canada West Rookie of the Year and CIS Second Team All-Canadian Jamel Lyles, running back/kick returner, has returned to junior football and offensive linemen Alex McKay and Nevin Gamblin graduated. The Herd will offset some of the losses with strong national recruits (DT Brock Gowanlock; WR Derek Yachison; OL Anthony Daley and Tom Clarkson; QB Des Catellier; DB Marcel Arruda-Welch).

The Bisons will make some history prior to the start of conference regular season action. They play in the first-ever CIS football game on Vancouver Island when they play the defending CIS champion UBC Thunderbirds in Langford, BC in pre-season action. After that test, Manitoba will have a good idea where they will stand by the conference bye as they host three of the first five games at home.

Manitoba looks to remain a perennial CIS Top 10 team but will have to battle a tough conference to contend for a playoff spot in 2016.

“We have veteran leadership in the dressing room and I expect the team to be gritty and determined. This group will battle and fight for a playoff spot in the most competitive conference in the nation” said Head Coach – Brian Dobie

OFFENCE

Number of returning starters: 6

Key returning players:

– QB Theo Deezar in his third year at Manitoba. Last season, Deezar was starting quarterback for six of eight conference regular season games and was third in conference with 2,227 passing yards on 64.1% efficiency. He attended the Winnipeg Blue Bombers training camp in 2016 and also part of the West roster during the 2016 East-West Bowl game prior to this season. Deezar was a captain last season and expect to lead on and off the field in his second season as starter.

– RB/KR Alex Christie is in his fourth season at Manitoba and was a team captain last season. He was ninth in Canada West with 366 rushing yards and 13th overall in conference all-purpose yards with 750 while playing in all eight conference regular season games during 2016 campaign. Christie was part of the West roster during the 2016 East-West Bowl game prior to this season.

– WR/KR Jesse Walker is in his second season at Manitoba and was a ninth in conference receiving yards with 511 in his rookie season. Walker was 18th overall in conference all-purpose yards with 653 yards while playing in all eight conference regular season games.

– OL Geoff Gray is in his fourth season with the Bisons. He has been a mainstay on the O-line as he has dressed in 23 of the 24 conference regular season games over the last three seasons and has not missed a start in the last two consecutive years. Gray was part of the West roster during the 2016 East-West Bowl game prior to this season.

Key recruits or transfers:

– WR Derek Yachison last played with Kamloops Broncos in 2011-15. The Winnipeg native has an extensive resume during his four years with Kamloops. Yachison was 2015 CJFL Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year, two-time CJFL All-Canadian (2014-15), two-time BCFC All-Star (2014-15), two-time BCFC Outstanding Receiver (2014-15) and 2015 BCFC Outstanding Offensive Player of the Year. The 6’0”, 195 lbs receiver set a new BCFC single season record with 73 receptions, collecting 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns – led conference – in 2015. His 73 receptions tied him (with Andrew Busby of the 2006 Saskatoon Hilltops) for second most in CJFL history. He attended three CFL’s BC Lions training camps.

– OL Tom Clarkson last played with The University of Nevada in Las Vegas from 2012-15. He was three-star recruit according to ESPNU, which ranked him the No. 117 offensive tackle in the class prior to joining UNLV. The 6’7”, 305 lbs lineman was named Best offensive lineman three times at Mission Secondary School (2009-11).

– OL Anthony Daley last played with Langley Rams from 2011-15. Over his four-year junior career, he was CJFL All-Canadian honours in 2012, 2013 and nominee for 2015 plus also selected as the BCFC’s top offensive lineman award for two consecutive seasons (2012-13). In addition, he earned the Langley Rams’ Leadership Award in 2014. The 6’3”, 315 lbs lineman has spent three seasons as a territorial protection of the CFL’s BC Lions, training with the practice squad in Vancouver.

– QB Des Catellier last played with St. Francis Browns in high school action in Calgary in 2015. The 6’2”, 195 lbs. quarterback led the Browns to both the Calgary city championship and Alberta Tier I provincial championships. He also played for the Lions of the Calgary Area Midget Football Association and was both the quarterback and kicker for Team Alberta during the 2014 and 2015 Football Canada Cup tournaments. He represented Canada as the quarterback for the U-18 program.

Key losses:

– Former starting slotback Alex Vitt (CFL Draft pick with Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

– Former offensive lineman Alex McKay (CFL Draft pick with Saskatchewan Roughriders)

– Former offensive lineman Nevin Gamblin

DEFENCE

Number of returning starters: 10

Key returning players:

– DL Evan Foster enters his third season at Manitoba and was named a conference all-star for the second consecutive season at the defensive end position. Foster accumulated 2.5 sacks, tied for eighth in conference, in 2016 and added 38 total tackles (13th in Canada West in 2016). He was selected as Defensive MVP for West team at the 2016 East-West Bowl game as the 6’1”, 240 lbs player registered three solo tackles (two for losses of eight yards) and added a quarterback sack for five yards for the defensive honour.

– Fourth-year linebacker DJ Lalama was a captain with the Bisons last season. He was selected by the Edmonton in the 2016 CFL Draft. The 6’1”, 230 lbs. linebacker tied for 15th in the conference with 36 total tackles (27 solo) and tied for fifth in Canada West with 5.5 tackles for losses while playing in six of eight conference regular season games during the 2015 season. In his three-year career, he has 111.5 total tackles (84 solo) plus was invited to the NFL’s New York Giants rookie mini-camp in May 2016.

– DL Christian Turner starts his second season (third-year eligibility) at Manitoba. The 6’2”, 200lbs. defensive end was tied for eighth in Canada West with 2.5 sacks in 2015. He added 15.5 tackles while playing in all eight conference regular season games.

– DB Cam Teschuk begins his fifth season at Manitoba. The 5’8”, 175lbs. defensive back was 22nd in Canada West with 32 total tackles with three break-ups and one interception while playing in all eight conference regular season games in 2015. He added 15.5 tackles while playing in all eight conference regular season games. In his four-year career, he has amassed 89 total tackles and been a two-time team captain.

– Third-year DB Jayden McKoy led the team and tenth in conference with 41.5 total tackles in 2015. The 5’10”, 180lbs defensive back has already 81.5 total tackles and six interceptions in just two seasons. He has started and played in while playing in all 16 conference regular season games in his CIS career.

– Fourth-year safety Tyler Fong was a captain for the first time in 2015. Last season, he notched 226 total tackles (tenth on the team) with one interception. In three seasons, the 6’0”, 190lbs. safety has registered 69 total tackles with six interceptions.

Key recruits or transfers:

– DL Brock Gowanlock last played with Langley Rams 2013-15. The 6’4”, 310 lbs interior lineman had a strong 2015 season at Langley as he was selected as CJFL All-Canadian, BCFC All-Star and Rams’ Defensive MVP. Gowanlock stats for 2015 was 14.5 sacks – led the conference, 17 tackles plus five assisted, two batted passes, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.

– DB Marcel Arruda-Welch played four high school football seasons (2012-15) at Garden City Collegiate. The 6’0”, 180 lbs. defensive back was named WHSFL John Potter AAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. He finished with 27.5 tackles and fifth in the WHSFL John Potter AAA Division with three interceptions in 2015.

Key losses:

– Former starting defensive lineman David Onyemata (First-ever NFL Draft choice in Manitoba Bisons history; in NFL now with New Orleans Saints)

– Former linebacker/defensive back Brett MacFarlane

– Former linebacker/defensive back Mitchell Harrison

– Former starting defensive lineman Shahpour Birjandian

SPECIAL TEAMS

Key returning players:

– Third-year kicker Ryan Jones as he builds on his sophomore campaign as was third in Canada West scoring with 78 points from 16/20 (80%) field goal in 2015. In his rookie season, he went 9/13 in field goals. Jones was in both roles of place kicker and punter in 2015.

– Alex Christie had over 200 yards on return yards on kickoff and punt returns in 2015.

– Jayden McKoy

Key losses:

– Former starting kicker returner Jamel Lyles

-Chris Zuk, University of Manitoba