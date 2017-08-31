Manitoba Bison Woemen’s Soccer Captains Named

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison women’s soccer team begins their 13th season in the Canada West conference and fifth season with women’s soccer head coach Vanessa Martinez Lagunas at the helm. The squad is pleased to announce one team captain and two assistant captains for the upcoming 2017 season.

Bison third year midfielder Amanda Wong will be a team captain for this season while third year midfielder Sara Schur and third year forward Alanna Shaw are named assistant captains. This is the third consecutive season that Wong will wear the ‘C’ for Manitoba, as she was co-captain in 2015 when she suffered a season-ending injury and was team captain in 2016.

Wong, 21, starts her third season of eligibility at Manitoba in 2017. She selected a 2016 Canada West Second Team All-Star at the midfielder position, her first conference all-star team. The 5’5″ midfielder led the team and tied for tenth with five conference assists in the 2016 campaign. Wong also was second on the team and T-20th with seven points (two goals, five assists) while starting and playing in all 14 regular season games for the Bisons. She also had ten shots on goal and one game-winning goal in 2016. In 2014, the Winnipeg native had a strong rookie campaign by starting and playing in all 12 regular season games for the Bisons and was tied for fourth in team scoring with three points as she notched a goal and two assists with 15 shots on goal.

Martinez Lagunas stated, ” Amanda Wong has been a fantastic captain since 2015. She is a great role model for all our Bison players on and off the field. On the field, she was named to the Canada West Second All-Star team last year and recorded the highest number of assists on the team. Off the field, she won the 2016 highest GPS award and was part of the 2017 Manitoba Canada Summer Games team as a team manager/assistant coach. I am confident that Mandy will continue to lead our team with excellence on and off the field in the upcoming year as well.”

Schur, 21, begins her third season with the Herd and first as an assistant. The Narol, MB native was third in team scoring with four points and second on the Herd with three goals while starting and playing in all 14 conference regular season games during the 2016 campaign. In addition, the 5’4″ midfielder was second on the Herd with 11 shots on goal and had one game-winner in her sophomore season.

Shaw, 20, enters her third season with the Herd and first as an assistant. The Winnipeg native was tied for fourth in team scoring with two points (one goal and one assist) while starting and playing in all 14 conference regular season games in 2016. Plus, the 5’6″ forward had seven shots on goal in her sophomore season.

“Sara and Alanna have worked extremely hard to earn the assistant captain band this year. Both were starters last year and contributed with several goals and assists to help our team qualify to the Canada West Select Six Tournament for the fist time in program’s history, stated Martinez Lagunas on the two assistants. “In the classroom, they’ve excelled as well. They achieved AAC status this past year. Additionally, they have shown fantastic leadership qualities and admirable commitment to our Bison Soccer program.”

Bison women’s soccer notes: The Herd finished their pre-season action and now prepare for the opening of the 2017 Canada West regular season with two games at home during the September 8-9 weekend. Manitoba starts with the home opener against the Regina Cougars on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. CT. The team then host the Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets available at the Turf Fields (West side).

University of Manitoba

