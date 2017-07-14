Manitoba Bison Track & Field Adds Four

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison track and field team continues to build a strong recruiting class for the upcoming 2017-18 season by announcing four student-recruits with two transfers from USA universities and two from Regina and Winnipeg high school.

Bison track and field head coach Claude Berube announced the commitment of Tristan Allen, Shane Dillon, Jacob Smith and Sarah Smith for the 2017-18 season.

Berube, in his 21st season at Manitoba, talked about the four student-athletes, “We made an announcement of a very strong group of recruits earlier in the spring and our now pleased to announce another very strong group of athletes who will have an immediate impact on the Bison Track & Field program in the 2017-18 season. These four young athletes have all proven they are capable of competing at big meets. With these additions the Bison program continues to move forward towards our goal of being a top team in the Canada West Conference and a team to watch for at the U SPORTS level.”

Allen is a sprints/middle distance runner who transfers from Dickinson St. University after high school career at Lord Selkirk Regional Secondary School. The St. Andrews native will be part of Team Manitoba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg as he will run in the 4x400m relay team. In addition, he was a medallist at Manitoba High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) provincials prior to going to Dickinson. Allen was first in the 4×400 relay while fifth in 400m at the NSAA Outdoor Championships.

Dillon is a middle distance runner who transfers from Florida State University after going to Vincent Massey Collegiate in Winnipeg for high school. The Winnipeg native will be part of Team Manitoba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg as he will run in the 4x400m relay team and also the 800m. In addition, he was a medallist at MHSAA provincials prior to going to Florida State. Dillon also won boys’ 800m at the 2015 Simplot Games in Idaho and competed for Canada at the 2015 Pan American Junior Track & Field Championships.

Jacob Smith is a middle distance runner from Campbell Collegiate in Regina. The Regina native was third in 800m, sixth in 1500m and ninth in 400m at the 2016 SHSAA (Saskatchewan High Schools Athletics Association) Provincial Track & Field.

Sarah Smith is a sprints/hurdles specialist from Dakota Collegiate in Winnipeg. The Winnipeg native will be part of Team Manitoba at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg as she will run in the 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles. In addition, she won the 100m hurdles at 2017 MHSAA provincials.

