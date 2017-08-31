Manitoba Bison Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison Sports announced that Bison Football single game tickets and season passes on sale for the upcoming 2017 Canada West conference regular season. Ticket prices remain the same from the inaugural season at Investors Group Field in 2013.

Tickets for Manitoba Bisons football regular season games are available through any Ticketmaster location; walk up at Ticketmaster counter on Game Day at Investors Group Field, online at ticketmaster.ca or by phoning Ticketmaster number at 1-855-985-5000.

The ticket pricing for Bison Football regular season games are $15 for adults, U of Manitoba students are free (more details on gobisons.ca) plus high school students and 12 and under are free. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster and a ticketing surcharge will apply. Seating for all Bison Football games will also remain as general admission.

In addition, there is a Bison Sports All Sports season pass, which now includes football for the 2017 season. Adults price is $90, U of M Alumni, Faculty and Staff is $70 and non U of M students and senior (60+) only $45. Season pass for only Bison volleyball, hockey, basketball and soccer games are priced at: $60 adults; $45 U of M alumni, faculty and staff; $30 non U of M students, senior (60+). Both Bison Sports season passes are available at the Active Living Centre front desk at U of M Fort Garry campus.

Bison Football – 2017 regular season individual ticket prices through Ticketmaster

$15 adults; U of M students, High School students and 12 & under are free. Note that a ticket surcharge will apply.

Bison Football – 2017 Canada West Regular Season Home Schedule

Fri., Sept. 1: Saskatchewan Huskies Investors Group Field 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 16: Calgary Dinos Investors Group Field 1 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 29: Alberta Golden Bears Investors Group Field 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 21: UBC Thunderbirds Investors Group Field 2 p.m.

University of Manitoba

File Photo