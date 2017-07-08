Manitoba Bison Receives June Honour

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison alum and current Saskatchewan Roughrider wide receiver Nic Demski’s outstanding start to the 2017 Canadian Football League season has earned the Winnipeg native the title of Canada West (CW) Alumnus of the Month for June.

The former Manitoba Bison was announced as 2017’s first winner, after racking up some big numbers through the first two weeks of the CFL season. The honour acknowledges outstanding performances by former CW players now competing in the CFL.

Demski joins a list of former winners that includes Demski’s former teammate at Manitoba and current Rider running back Kienan LaFrance, who was last year’s CW Alum of the Month for November after helping the Ottawa REDBLACKS to the 104th Grey Cup.

A standout at the University of Manitoba during his four seasons with the Herd, Demski has enjoyed a breakout start to his third CFL season. The 2014 Hardy Cup champion has posted 169 receiving yards on 14 catches, including a 35-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan’s 43-40 OT loss to Winnipeg Saturday in Regina.

After week two of the CFL season, Demski’s 14 receptions are good for fourth in the CFL, while his 169 receiving yards is the sixth most in the CFL.

In addition to his receiving prowess, Demski has also featured for Saskatchewan on special teams, where he’s earned 95 punt return yards on 10 returns. Demski was Saskatchewan’s first pick (sixth overall) in the 2015 CFL Draft.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from the University of Manitoba

File Photo