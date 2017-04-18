Manitoba Bison Ranks High in CFL Draft

WINNIPEG, MB. – Geoff Gray, offensive lineman for the University of Manitoba, is the top-ranked U SPORTS player on the third and final prospect list released by the CFL’s Scouting Bureau in advance of the league’s 2017 CFL Draft to be held on Sunday, May 7.

In total, 13 U SPORTS standouts cracked the rankings unveiled on last Thursday – matching the Dec. 8 total – including four in the Top 10.

Gray, 22, was listed at No. 11 in the initial rankings published back in September before moving up to No. 5 in December. In his fourth campaign with the Bisons last fall, the six-foot-six, 310-pound guard from Winnipeg was named a Canada West All-Star, the conference’s most outstanding down lineman, a national nominee for the J.P. Metras Trophy and a First Team All-Canadian. After starting all eight league games for Manitoba, the engineering student was one of two players selected to represent Canadian university football at the prestigious East-West Shrine Game held in Florida on January 21, 2017.

In his four year Bison career (2013-16), Gray has been incredibly durable on the offensive line, as he has not missed a game so far by playing in all 32 conference regular season games and six playoff games.

In 2016, the top ranked U SPORTS player on the final Scouting Bureau list was Bison David Onyemata. He finished as the top prospect in the final list on April 2016 and was drafted by the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In addition over the last couple of years, Bison alum slotback Nic Demski, was on the 2014/15 prospect lists (highest ranked was third) and ended up being drafted sixth overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2015. Plus, running back/kick returner Anthony Coombs (eighth ranked) and defensive lineman Evan Gill (sixth ranked) were former Bisons on the CFL Scouting Bureau lists in 2013/14 prior to the 2014 CFL Draft and both were then drafted in the first round by the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU APRIL 13, 2017 LIST:

Rank Name Pos. University Hometown Ht. Wt.

1. Justin Senior OL Mississippi St. Montreal, Que. 6-5 310 1

2. Eli Ankou DL UCLA Ottawa, Ont. 6-3 325 3

3. Geoff Gray OL Manitoba Winnipeg, Man. 6-6 310 5

4. Danny Vandervoort REC McMaster Barrie, Ont. 6-2 204 7

5. Faith Ekakitie DL Iowa Brampton, Ont. 6-3 290 11

6. Christophe Mulumba LB Maine Laval, Que. 6-1 245 8

7. Antony Auclair TE Laval Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que. 6-6 254 2

8. Mason Woods OL Idaho Port Coquitlam, B.C. 6-9 320 10

9. Nate Behar REC Carleton London, Ont. 6-0 195 12

10. Dariusz Bladek OL Bethune-Cookman Kissimmee, Fl. 6-4 308 15

11. Junior Luke DL Montreal Montreal, Que. 6-3 288 9

12. Kwaku Boateng DL Laurier Milton, Ont. 6-2 250 6

13. Qadr Spooner OL McGill Brossard, Que. 6-4 314 13

14. Robert Woodson DB Calgary Calgary, Alta. 5-11 197 17

15. Kay Okafor DL StFX Enugu, Nigeria 6-4 275 19

16. Braden Schram OL Calgary Manning, Alta. 6-5 290 NR

17. Johnny Augustine RB Guelph Welland, Ont. 5-10 200 NR

18. Fabion Foote DL McMaster North York, Ont. 6-2 285 NR

19. Dondre Wright DB Henderson St. Ajax, Ont. 5-11 210 NR

20. Connor McGough DL Calgary Medicine Hat, Alta. 6-2 251 NR

The CFL Scouting Bureau releases its rankings three times each year: in September, December and April. The Bureau is comprised of CFL scouts, player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine teams.

University of Manitoba

