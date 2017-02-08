Manitoba Bison Ranked #4 In The Nation

WINNIPEG, MB – For the first time since the 2010-11 regular season, the Manitoba Bison women’s hockey team is ranked number four in the nation.

Manitoba who enjoys a 16-5-3-2 conference regular season record moves from number five to four in the latest U SPORTS Top 10 rankings. The last time Manitoba was previously ranked number four in the U SPORTS Top 10 was on January 11, 2011.

Women’s Hockey U SPORTS Top 10

(regular season record) / votes (1st place votes) / (previous ranking)

1. UBC (22-3-1) /40 pts / (1)

2. Guelph (17-2-1) / 35 / (2)

3. Saint Mary’s (18-2-3) / 33 / (3)

4. Manitoba (19-5-2) / 26 / (5)

5. St. Thomas (16-3-3) / 26 / (4)

6. McGill (13-4-0) / 20 / (6)

7. Alberta (19-4-3) / 16 / (7)

8. Montreal (9-7-1) / 12 / (8)

9. Nipissing (15-3-2) / 8 / (9)

10. Toronto (13-7-0) / 3 / (10)

The Bison women’s hockey team will travel to #7 Alberta Pandas for a crucial road weekend series to complete the 2016-17 conference regular season. Manitoba needs four of a possible six points available to earn second place in the Canada West conference. The Bisons play on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. and then on Saturday, February 11 at 3 p.m.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo