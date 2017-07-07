Manitoba Bison Marissa Naylor Win’s

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison women’s golfer Marissa Naylor wins the 2017 Manitoba Women’s Amateur Championship at the Bel Acres Golf and Country Club.

Naylor won the championship on the third playoff hole against Charmaine Mackid. Manitoba Bison women’s golf head coach Bri-ann Tokariwski finished tied for third, one stroke back of Naylor.

Naylor fired a three round winning total of 233 (74-80-79) for a +14 score on the Par 73 course. Tokariwski finished with a 234 (82-76-76) for a +15 result.

Other incoming Bisons at the Women’s Amateur Championship were Brynn Todd in sixth place at +21 (85-79-76), Veronica Vetesnik was tied for ninth with +23 (77-79-86), Lexie Kopp at +65 (98-95-91), for 22nd and Tianna Slate at +69 (93-100-95), in 24th spot. There were 28 golfers who completed all three rounds of the championship.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from University of Manitoba

Photo – gobissons.ca