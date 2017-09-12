Manitoba Bison Hand the Huskies Their First Loss

WINNIPEG, MB. – The University of Manitoba Bison women’s soccer team handed the Huskies their first loss of 2017 by a score of 3-2.

The Bisons move to 1-1-0, while the Huskies drop to 1-0-1 in Canada West play.

It was a fast paced and intense match despite both teams playing the night before. Saskatchewan got the first real chance when striker Leesa Eggum had her header rattle off the crossbar in the early stages.

Florin Wagner was buzzing during the first half, firing off a few shots, but Kyleigh Vause was up to the task in between the sticks. Wagner thought she had opened the scoring, but had her goal called back due to offsides in the 21st minute. The Bisons didn’t have to wait too long for a goal, with midfielder Sara Shur scoring four minutes later. Schur got on the end of a cross from Hailey Lavarius to give the Bisons the lead.

Manitoba thought they had doubled their lead through Chelsea Dubiel, but again, the goal was called back due to offsides. The Prairie rivals headed into halftime with the Bisons up 1-0.

Saskatchewan roaring into the second half, drawing level in the 53rd minute via the Huskies player of the game, midfielder Megan Ripplinger. Ripplinger beat out a rushing Justina Jarmoszko and tapped the ball into the far corner.

The Bisons regained the lead just a couple minutes later when Wagner scored her first of two off a free kick from the half way line.

“I felt good today,” Wagner said. “The ball is good, the wind is there and I just tried it.”

Manitoba’s player of the game had a great chance in the 64th minute, but this time Vause managed to stymie her. The Huskies came back 10 minutes later with a golden opportunity after Kayla Ahenakew sent in a low cross to Taneil Gay, but Jarmoszko made a diving goal line save to retain the Bison lead.

Manitoba added insurance in the 84th minute when Wagner pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box to make it 3-1. Saskatchewan threw everything they had forward, and was rewarded when Gay fired home a rebound to make it 3-2. The Huskies pushed late in injury time but were unable to find the equalizer.

Bison head coach Vanessa Martinez-Lagunas was proud of her team’s resiliency in the match.

“I love the attitude of our players in that right away they answered,” she said. “We showed them that we don’t give up and even they get one we can respond with two more.”

The Bisons head out on the road next weekend to play the Victoria Vikes and the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds, while the Saskatchewan Huskies will host Thompson Rivers and UBC Okanagan at home.

University of Manitoba

Photo courtesy of gobisons.ca