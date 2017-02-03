Manitoba Bison Hall Of Fame Inductee – Dr. Bill Lindsay

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Bison women’s and men’s hockey annual joint scholarship fundraiser dinner will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017. The special event will be staged at the Canad Inns – Fort Garry with special guest speaker former NHL defenceman and broadcaster Shane Hnidy.

In addition, Dr. Bill Lindsay will be inducted into the Bison Hockey Hall of Fame. One of his sons will attend the event and accept the prestigious honour on behalf of his father at the dinner.

“Bison men’s hockey is proud to announce that the 2017 Inductee to the Bison Hockey Hall of Fame is Dr. Bill Lindsay,” said Bison men’s hockey head coach Mike Sirant. “Dr. Lindsay was an outstanding two-sport athlete in basketball and hockey who played for the Bisons from 1958-61. Equally important in Dr. Lindsay’s selection to the Hall of Fame was the recognition he brought to the University of Manitoba as an Alumnus through his impressive achievements in a distinguished medical career and the outstanding contribution he has made to society. Dr. Lindsay continues to be an avid supporter of Bison Men’s Hockey.”

Bill Lindsay played hockey for the Bisons from 1958-61 and completed his undergraduate studies and M.D. at the University of Manitoba, graduating number one is his medical school class. He finished his general surgery residency and cardio-thoracic surgical fellowship at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, where he served as Chief Resident. Upon completion of his residency and fellowship, Dr. Lindsay continued on at the University of Minnesota as a cardio-thoracic surgeon and as Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery.

In 1979, Dr. Lindsay co-found Cardiac Surgical Associates and the Minneapolis Heart Institute and also went on to co-found the St. Paul Heart & Lung Surgical Division and Cardiac Surgeons of St. Paul. Dr. Lindsay later returned to Winnipeg to serve as Chairman of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at the University of Manitoba for seven years. In addition to his illustrious surgical career, Dr. Lindsay is the published author of over 60 scholarly articles while he has served as a leader on numerous cardio-thoracic surgical boards and societies and has been instrumental in training many young surgeons.

Dr. Lindsay has retired from his surgical practice and currently resides with his wife Jo-Ann in the Twin Cities. He has three grown children and twelve grandchildren plus remains active on several boards and medical societies.

Tickets for the dinner are still available as proceeds from the evening will go to support student athletic scholarships needs of the Bison women’s and men’s hockey programs.

For tickets or to make a donation please go to the Manitoba Bisons website (gobisons.ca) and fill out the online form available.

-MyToba News