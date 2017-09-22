Manitoba Bison Golf Team Has Back to Back Wins

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison men’s golf team are having a great start to the 2017 fall season and it continued by winning back-to-back USA tournaments.

At the Saint John’s Fall Invitational tournament played at the Blackberry Ridge Golf Course and Greystone Golf Club in Sartell, Minnesota, the Bison men’s team finished tied for first with a two day score of +17 (294-299=593 total) against a 17 team field.

The top Bison men golfers at Saint John’s was fourth year Devon Schade (70-77=147) and fourth year Steve Young (76-71) tied in fourth place at +3. Other Bisons results were fourth year Jack Werhun (73-77) was tied for 14th at +6, third year Josh Neufeld (78-74) ended up T-21st at +8 and fourth year Jeff Bleue (75-78) in T-24th with +9 score against 100 golfer field.

The Bison men’s team then competed at the Jimmie Fall Classic at Jamestown Country Golf Course in Jamestown, North Dakota from September 17-18 and the squad finished first with a +7 (295-288=583) final, two day score versus a seven team field. Manitoba also had a second team that placed fourth with +37 (312-301=613).

The top Bison at the Jimmie tourney was third year Aaron McIntyre (75-69=144) who tied for first place with a +7 score. In addition, rookie Spencer Norrie (74-72) was fourth at +2 then rookie Cameron McIntyre (75-73) and third year Bobby McNair (74-74) were tied for sixth at +4 followed by rookie Cole Ferguson (+76-73) and rookie Connor Stewart (78-71) with +5 result, second year Stefan Lavallee (72-80) in tied for 16th at +8, rookie Joel Baron (77-78) in 20th spot at +11 along with third year Avery Livingston (81-79) in T-23rd at +16 and rookie Brendan Kesterke (84-80) in T-30th with +20 among 40 overall golfers.

For the Bison women’s team at the Jimmie Fall Classic tournament on Sept. 17-18, the squad finished third at +120 (348-348+696 total) in a five team field.

The top Bison was first year Marissa Naylor (76-77=153) was tied for third place at +9 score. Bison second year Brynn Todd (89-89) finished tied for 14th at +34 followed first year Tianna Slate (94-97) in 18th place at +37 then first year Lexie Kopp (89-95) in 20th at +40 and first year Kathlyn Santiano (98-96) in 25th with +50 among 30 overall golfers.

The Bison men’s golf team next action will be at Twin Cities Classic from September 23-25 in Le Sueur, Minnesota and JR Watkins Invitational from September 25-26 at Lake City, Minnesota while the Bison women’s golf team competes at the Mustang Invite from September 23-24 in Marshall, Minnesota.

Bison Notes: Bison Notes: With these two men’s team tournament titles at Saint John’s and Jimmie Fall Classic, Manitoba now has won three overall in 2017 (UJ Fall Kick-Off in Aug. 30) plus now were the 31st and 32nd overall team titles for the men’s squad since the program was founded in 1999. In 2016, the Herd won one tournament and in 2015, the Bisons won two tournaments and during 2014, the team captured three tournaments plus also won the 2014 Canadian University/College Championship at the Southwood G&CC in Winnipeg.

This was also the third time a Bison men’s golfer had won an individual title in 2017 (Devon Schade was tied for first at UJ Fall Kick Off tournament on August 30; Stefan Lavallee was T-1st at Concordia Fall Invitational from Sept. 9-10; Aaron McIntyre tied for first at Jimmie Fall Classic from Sept. 17-18).

University of Manitoba

File photo