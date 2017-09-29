banner20

Manitoba Bison Earns Player Reconginition

Kevin Klein
Posted: 2 minutes ago Bisons, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison defensive back, Jayden McCoy, was named Canada West Defence Football Athlete of the Week.

The Manitoba defensive back posted a pair of crucial interceptions for the Bisons in an 18-16 win over the #6 Regina Rams on Saturday to claim the defensive player of the week award.

McKoy’s interceptions came on back-to-back Regina possessions in the second quarter. Both McKoy interceptions were vital to Manitoba picking up their first win of the season, as the first was an impressive 47-yard pick six – the lone major on the day for the Bisons – while the next came in the end zone, taking points off the board for Regina and ending a potential scoring drive at the end of the half.

McKoy converted from the halfback position to starting safety for the Regina contest.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – gobisons.com

