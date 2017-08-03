Manitoba Bison to Attend Hockey Canada Showcase

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bison women’s hockey defenceman, Alexandra Anderson, part of U SPORTS Women’s Hockey All-Stars will attend Hockey Canada Summer Showcase from August 5-13.

Twenty-one of the best U SPORTS women’s hockey players have been invited to attend Hockey Canada’s Summer Showcase in Calgary, August 5-13. Bison women’s hockey defenceman Alexandra Anderson, entering her fourth season in 2017-18 with Manitoba, will be one of the 21 on the U SPORTS roster.

In addition, Bisons Alanna Sharman, Lauryn Keen and Erica Rieder were selected as well but unable to attend. It is the second consecutive year the U SPORTS All-Stars will take part in the Summer Showcase, who will play two games against each of Hockey Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as Japan’s national women’s program.

Anderson, 21, completed her third season at Manitoba and earned her first U SPORTS selection as a 2016-17 U SPORTS Women’s Hockey Second Team All-Canadian at the defenceman position after also being a 2016-17 Canada West First Team All-Star. The Winnipeg native had her best statistical season, as she was second in U SPORTS and conference defenceman scoring in 2016-17 with 18 points (four goals and 14 assists) while playing in 27 of 28 conference regular season games. Her 14 assists were second among U SPORTS and Canada West defenceman and sixth overall in conference this season. The 5’7” defenceman had five multi-point games while playing in 27 of 28 conference games. Anderson also registered a plus/minus rating of +19 in 2016-17 and was best among U SPORTS defenceman and second best in overall in Canada West and tops among defenceman.

“Our program is extremely proud of all our athletes that were invited to participate on this year’s U SPORTS All-Star team at the Hockey Canada Summer Showcase. Unfortunately not all of them could participate due to other commitments, but to be asked is a clear reflection of both individual and team success plus these players have all worked diligently to get themselves and our team in a position where we are being recognized for that diligence,” stated Bison women’s hockey head coach Jon Rempel, in his 14th season at the helm. “We are very happy for Alex and she is very deserving of a spot on this year’s team based on her growth in the last three years and in particular the outstanding season she had in 2016-17. I believe this will be another step forward for her from both a development and confidence perspective heading into this season. I know that Alex will do an excellent job representing our Bison program as well as U SPORTS women’s hockey.”

