Manitoba Bison Athletes of the Week

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bisons athletes of the week are Justina Jarmoszko of the women’s soccer team and Devon Schade of the men’s golf team.

The Women’s Athlete of the Week is, Justina Jarmoszko.

Soccer – Goalkeeper

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

High School: West Kildonan Collegiate

Faculty: Arts

The Bison women’s soccer team wants to earn their way into the U SPORTS Nationals not just as a host but as a playoff team and took a big step towards that goal by taking four of a possible six points on the road in two weekend matches on Sept. 30 – Oct. 1.

Bison second year goalkeeper Justina Jarmoszko was a major contributor as she earned two blank sheets with consecutive shutouts and made 16 total saves and also named Manitoba’s MVP of the Match over the two contests.

To start the weekend on Sat., Sept. 30, the Winnipeg native was the star of the match as she thwarted several close-in chances by the host Calgary Dinos to earn a valuable point for the Herd in a 0-0 draw and selected as MVP of the match for her 12 save shutout effort.

The next day, Manitoba won 3-0 at Lethbridge and Jarmoszko continued to be a brick wall as she earned another shutout with a four save performance and contribute to the first road victory of the 2017 season for the Bisons.

Jarmoszko is first in conference saves with 64, tied for second in CW minutes played at 720, tied for seventh with three conference shutouts and ninth in Canada West Save Percentage at .831 while playing in all eight matches so far in 2017.

The Bisons (2-4-2) are now in a playoff spot in sixth place in Prairie Division and play a home-and-home series with the Winnipeg Wesmen (1-6-1) on October 7-8.

The Male Athlete of the Week is Devon Schade.

Golf

Year: 4

Hometown: Beausejour, MB

High School: Edward Schreyer School

Faculty: Arts

The Bison men’s golf team continued their very impressive and successful 2017 fall season by winning a fifth tournament in USA with St. Cloud State Invitational title on October 1-2.

At the St. Cloud State Invitational tournament at the St. Cloud Country Club, the Bison men’s team finished first with a two-day final score of +15 (301-290=591 total) against a ten team field. Manitoba also had a second team that placed seventh with +42 (315-303=618).

The top Bison was fourth year Devon Schade as he finished tied for third at +2 (75-71=146). The Beausejour native moved up five spots from his first round result and tied for the second lowest score (71) during the two day tournament.

Schade has now been selected as Smitty’s Male Athlete of the Week for the second time in the 2017-18 season (Sept. 3/17 and Oct. 1/17).

The Bison men’s golf team next action is the end of the fall season as the compete at the Vikes Shootout on October 16-17.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from Chris Zuk, University of Manitoba

Photo courtesy of gobisions.ca