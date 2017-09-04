Manitoba Bison Announce Football Captains

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Bison Football team announced their team captains for the upcoming 2017 season. There are four captains from the offence plus four from the defence side. Three of the eight players are returning captains.

Fourth year quarterback Theo Deezar, 23, is a captain for a third time with Manitoba. The Winnipeg native was the starting quarterback in 2016 and was fourth in the nation with 2,543 passing yards on 60.6% efficiency. He threw 20 touchdown passes, tied for fourth most in U SPORTS while playing in all eight regular season conference games in 2016.

Fifth year running back/kick returner Alex Christie wears the ‘C’ for a third season. Christie, 23, is a Thorold, ON native and was 12th in U SPORTS in rushing yards with 586 and 13th overall in U SPORTS all-purpose yards with 986 (586: rush; 26: receiving; 301: kickoff returns; 73: punt returns) while playing in seven of eight conference regular season games during 2016 campaign.

Third year receiver Trysten Dyce, 22, becomes a first time captain for Manitoba. The 5’10, 185 lbs. had a strong sophomore season in 2016 as he was third on the team with 30 receptions and fourth on the Bisons with 331 receiving yards while playing in all eight conference games. The Winnipeg native also finished fifth on the team in all-purpose yards with 458 in 2016.

Fifth year eligibility (second year with Bisons) offensive lineman Anthony Daley, 24, is a first time captain with the Herd. The 6’2, 315 lbs. ‘O’ lineman was a big part of the running game with solid blocks and providing protection for quarterbacks during 2016. The Winnipeg native started in seven of eight conference regular season games in 2016 and showed his versatility by being a starter in three different positions on the line.

On the defence, fifth year safety Tyler Fong, 23, is a captain for the third consecutive season. Last season, the Victoria native had his season cut short with an injury and finished with 5.5 total tackles in three games. He notched 22 total tackles (tenth on the team) with one interception, three break-ups and one fumble recovery while playing in all eight games in 2015.

Third year defensive lineman Derek Dufault, 21, becomes a first time captain for the Herd. The 6’2, 245 lbs. ‘D’ lineman became a starter in 2016 and registered 21 total tackles (16 solo) – eighth on the team – along with one sack, and one break-up while playing in seven of eight conference regular season games. The Winnipeg native had two tackles for losses.

Fourth year linebacker Houston Rennie, 22, dons the ‘C’ for the first time at Manitoba. The 6’0”, 205 lbs. player moved from the secondary to start at linebacker and had his best statistical year during his third season with the Herd in 2016. The SAM linebacker accumulated 37 total tackles (29 solo), fourth best on Bisons and 15th in Canada West. In addition, the Winnipeg native was tied for second in conference with seven break-ups plus was tenth in conference with four tackles for losses along with one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception while starting and playing in all eight conference games in 2016. Overall in his three seasons at Manitoba, Rennie has 56 total tackles with eight break-ups and played in 2017 East-West Bowl.

Fourth year defensive back Jayden McKoy, 22, is a captain for a first time with the Bisons. He showed his versatility by playing both defensive back and safety throughout 2016. The Winnipeg native finished with 34 total tackles (28 solo), fifth best on Bisons and 17th in Canada West. The 5’10” secondary player was also second in the conference with four interceptions; first in conference with 79 interception return yards and tied for fifth with six break-ups in 2016. He also had one forced fumble and fumble recovery while starting and playing in all eight conference games last season. In only three seasons, McKoy has already registered 115.5 total tackles (14th all-time in Bison history) with ten interceptions (T-6th in Bison history) plus 208 interception return yards (third in Bison history). He played in 2017 East-West Bowl.

“All eight captains in 2017 form a strong leadership group that exemplifies the best of Bison Football. They posses a wealth of U SPORTS experience plus are great teammates, excellent student-athletes and impact players on and off the field,” stated Bison football head coach Brian Dobie, in his 22nd season.

University of Manitoba

File photo