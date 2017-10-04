Manitoba Beginning Public Pre-Budget Consultations Soon

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government will soon begin public pre-budget consultations. The consultations were announced by Finance Minister Cameron Friesen.

“As we prepare for Budget 2018, we are listening and want to hear from Manitobans where they stand on important issues and policy directions facing this province,” said Friesen. “The decisions we make today will impact Manitobans well into the future. We want Manitobans’ input as we focus on restoring fiscal discipline while ensuring the sustainability of services now and into the future.”

Here’s where the consultations will take place:

Wednesday, Oct. 11, Winnipeg – Golden Boy Dining Room, Legislative Building, 450 Broadway,

8 to 9 p.m. Accessibility accommodations and French language translation services will be available at this meeting.

Monday, Oct. 16, The Pas – Kikiwak Inn, PTH 10, 1 to 2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16, Dauphin – Dauphin Recreation Centre, 200 First Street, SE, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, Brandon – Victoria Inn, 3550 Victoria Ave. 1 to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17, St. Laurent – St. Laurent Recreation Centre, Lot 825, PTH 6, 8 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, Winnipeg – St. James Legion, 1755 Portage Ave., 8 to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26, Ste. Anne – Club Jovial, 157 Central Ave. 8 to 9 p.m. French language translation services will be available at this meeting.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News