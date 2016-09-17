Manitoba beats Alberta in CIS football

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Bisons quarterback Theo Deezar took care of this one before halftime.

The 6-foot-5 signal caller who went into the game against the University of Alberta Golden Bears with a record of 0-2, completed 15-of-19 passes in the first half for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown as the Bisons built a 23-10 halftime lead.

The home side added 17 points in the third quarter and two more in the fourth and went on to whip the Golden Bears 42-12 In front of a nice crowd at Investors Group Field on Friday night.

With the win, the Bisons improved to 1-2 in the Canada West campaign and stayed alive in the playoff hunt. Alberta fell to 0-3.

Backup quarterback Des Catellier finished the game for Manitoba after Deezar went 21-for-27 for 345 yards and four touchdowns. It was Deezar’s best performance of the season and it was exactly what the Bisons needed after blowing a big lead late in a game in Regina two weeks ago.

Catellier was so good in the fourth quarter that he completed all four passes he threw for 43 yards.

The Bisons finished with 29 first downs to Alberta’s 19 and 559 yards of total net offence to the Bears’ 251.

Interestingly, the Golden Bears jumped out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead after a 25-yard field goal and a Bisons’ fumble that was returned 45 yards by Alberta’s Griffin Dear for a touchdown. However, the Alberta offence never really got a sniff of the end zone at any time in this one.

Manitoba trailed 10-7 after the first quarter and then put up 16 unanswered in the second quarter.

For the most part, this was Deezar’s show. His favorite targets were Shai Ross who caught five passes for 104 yards and two TDs and Riley Harrison who caught six passes for 103 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Jesse Walker, who carried five times for 51 yards, also caught six passes for 92 yards.

Alex Christie led a balanced Bisons rushing game with 12 carries for 67 yards while Wayndel Lewis carried seven times for 52 yards. The Bisons had 388 yards through the air and 203 rushing yards. The Bisons offensive line was terrific. Neither Manitoba quarterback was sacked and they had so much time that neither threw an interception.

On defense, Jayden McKoy, Tristen O’Meara and Evinn Lyons-Keely each had an interception. Lyons-Keely returned his pick 75 yards deep into Alberta territory.

The Bisons play again next Saturday at 1 p.m. at IGF against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or at the gate. 2-0 Saskatchewan plays at Regina tomorrow afternoon.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photos – Jeff Miller