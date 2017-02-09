Manitoba Beaten in Grand Rapids

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Moose are in a funk and they just can’t seem to find their way out.

On Wednesday night in front of 6,106 spectators at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., the Grand Rapids Griffins got a pair of goals from Martin Frk and beat the Manitoba Moose 4-1.

Click here and watch the video highlights on MyToba Sports.

With the loss, the Moose fell to 18-23-3-2, seventh in the Central Division of the American Hockey League. It was Manitoba’s third straight loss and the first game of a grueling six-game road trip. With the win, the powerhouse Griffins improved to 30-13-1-2 and remained in first place in the Central.

The Moose opened the scoring at 3:46 of the first period when Brandon Tanev found Scott Kosmachuk in the high slot. Kosmachuk fired a wrist shot past Griffins goalie Jimmy Howard to give Manitoba the advantage.

But the Griffins took over from there. Trailing 1-0 in the second period, Frk got the home side on the board at 2:26 of the middle frame when his quick shot found its way past Moose goalie Eric Comrie. The Griffins took the lead at 15:44 of the second period when former Winnipeg Jets forward, Eric Tangradi spun around in the high slot and found the back of the net for his sixth of the season.

Just like they did in the second period, Grand Rapids struck on the man-advantage to start the third. Frk scored his second of the game wiring home a one-timer from the top of the left circle to give the Griffins a 3-1 lead. Grand Rapids scored again at 11:13 when youngster Tyler Bertuzzi got a shot past Comrie. Manitoba pushed late in the game to get on the scoresheet, but the first place Griffins shut down Manitoba’s offensive surge in the dying minutes.

Grand Rapids outshot Manitoba 37-23. Eric Comrie made 33 saves and has now made at least 30 saves in each of his last four starts. Grand Rapids went two-for-six on the power play while the Moose were zero-for-two. In addition to his goal, Kosmachuk led Manitoba with five shots on net.

The Moose play again on Friday night in Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m. and it can be heard live on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

-Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

