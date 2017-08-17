Manitoba Basketball Player Signs Pro Contract

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Bisons Basketball Guard, AJ Basi, signed a professional contract to play from Newcastle Eagles of British Professional Basketball League for 2017-18 season.

Basi was a team captain for the last two seasons (2015-16, 2016-17) with the Bison men’s basketball team as he led them to back-to-back Canada West Final Four appearances while also being a huge contributor for the first time in the program’s history, since 1985-86, to compete at a U SPORTS national championship last season.

“I’m very excited to be starting the next chapter in my basketball career,” stated Basi. “Being a student-athlete at the University of Manitoba has been the most memorable experience of my life. I want to thank the school and Coach Schepp for giving me this opportunity. I am forever grateful.”

Basi, 24, completed his fifth and final season at Manitoba in 2016-17. In his graduating season, the Winnipeg native was second on the team and tied for 27th in Canada West scoring with a 13.7 points per game average while starting and playing in all 20 conference games. In addition, the 5’11”, 175 lbs. guard was fourth on the Bisons in conference minutes played at 29.4, fourth on team in 3-point field goal shooting at 36.8% and first on the Bisons with 1.9 steals per game.

Bison men’s basketball head coach Kirby Schepp, starting his ninth season at the helm, said, “We are incredibly proud of AJ as he takes this next step in his basketball career. I have known AJ since he was a junior high school kid and he has always had a “pro” work ethic. This work ethic has got him to this point and I know it will help him have a great career overseas.”

Basi was also eighth in Canada West scoring with a 17.9 points per game average while starting and playing in all 20 conference games in 2015-16 season plus averaged 16.3 ppg. in his third season at Manitoba in 2014-15.

The talented guard summed up his Bison career, “I also would like to acknowledge all of my teammates, coaches, trainers, professors and Bison staff throughout the years – this was a group effort and it wouldn’t be possible without them. Thank you!”

University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisions.ca