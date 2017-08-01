Manitoba Athletes Roy and Boyd Claim Bronze Medals

WINNIPEG, MB. – Our national junior triathlon champion, Kyle Roy, did her province proud at the Canada Games on Tuesday.

Roy became the first Manitoban to win a medal at the 2017 Summer Games, winning bronze in the women’s triathlon. Moments later, Brooke-Lyn Boyd won Manitoba’s second medal, also a bronze, in women’s javelin.

It was a smoking hot Day 2 at the Games as Manitobans began to reach the podium.

Roy finished third in a time of 1:05:22 at Birds Hill Park. Younger sister Caitlyn Roy also competed in the event and finished seventh. In male triathlon, Raphael Armour-Lazzari was Manitoba’s top finisher with a ninth-place effort.

Manitoba captured its first medal in athletics in the very first event at University of Manitoba Stadium. Boyd finished third in the javelin with a toss of 43.32 metres. The men’s decathlon began on Monday and through the first events five events, Jackson Penner of The Pas remains in contention at sixth place.

Meanwhile, the female diving pair of Alyssa Gauthier and Mara George finished just shy of the podium in three-metre synchronized diving. Team Manitoba had three pairs competing. Gauthier and George finished fourth while the male duo, featuring Manitoba’s youngest athlete in 11-year-old Attila Bernatsky, finished in 12th.

Through four matches at Sargent Park Beach Volleyball Complex, the men’s pairing of Ben Hooker and Daniel Thiessen are not only undefeated, they have not lost a single set. The duo scored straight set wins over Yukon and Saskatchewan on Monday. In the female bracket, twins Josie and Kearley Abbott of the University of Manitoba improved to 2-0 with a win over Nova Scotia.

Manitoba’s baseball team put on a show at the home of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Shaw Park on Monday. Playing in front of one of the largest crowds of the Games thus far, Manitoba scored three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to whip Prince Edward Island 10-4. With the win, Manitoba improved to a flawless 4-0 during round robin play. The team’s youngest player, leadoff hitter Owen Harms of Winnipeg, went three-for-five with a run scored and an RBI. Manitoba’s final round robin game goes Tuesday afternoon against powerhouse Ontario at 4 p.m. at Elmwood Giants Field.

In softball, the male team lost twice at John Blumberg Softball Complex dropping games to New Brunswick and Ontario.

After opening their Canada Games round-robin schedule with a 3-2 win over New Brunswick on Sunday night, Team Manitoba’s women’s soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Nova Scotia. The result places them second in the three-team pool and sets Manitoba up in a quarterfinal matchup with Alberta on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

Sailing continued on Lake Winnipeg on Tuesday. There will be three more days of racing in each category.

Rowing gets underway at Kenora Rowing Club on Day 4 with heats in multiple categories. Manitoba’s flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony, Emma Gray, will compete in the opening heats of the single and double sculls events on Tuesday.

The Tuesday Schedule:

Athletics

12:30 p.m. – Multiple categories – University of Manitoba Stadium

Baseball

4:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Elmwood Giants Field

Basketball

3:00 p.m. – Female Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – Canada Games Sport For Life Centre

5:15 p.m. – Male Basketball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Duckworth Centre

Beach Volleyball

3:00 p.m. – Female Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team PEI – Sargent Park Complex

6:00 p.m. – Male Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Sargent Park Complex

7:08 p.m. – Female Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario – Sargent Park Complex

Rowing

8:10 a.m. – Female Lightweight Double Sculls – Preliminary Heat

8:20 a.m. – Female Single Scull

9:00 a.m. – Male Four

10:10 a.m. – Female Four

10:20 a.m. – Female Double Sculls

Sailing

11:00 a.m. – Race Day 3 – All categories

Soccer

4:30 p.m. – Female Soccer – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Softball

1:00 p.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – John Blumberg Softball Complex

7:00 p.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports with notes from Joey Traa

Photos by James Carey Lauder and Monique Ditter