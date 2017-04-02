Manitoba Artists Winning Big At JUNO’s

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a good night for Manitoba artists at the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards last night.

Manitoba singer/songwriter William Prince won the award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his recording Earthly Days.

Prince also performed the In Memoriam Tribute at the awards.

A Tribe Called Red, which includes Winnipeg-based producer Tim “2oolman” Hill won the Producer of the Year Award for their album Halluci Nation.

The RWB won the Award for Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment for Going Home Star: Truth and Reconciliation.

Manitoba-born Tim Neufeld won the award for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year for his album Hootenanny! along with his band The Glory Boys.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba Music