Manitoba Artists Winning Big At JUNO’s

Spencer Fernando
Posted: April 2nd at 9:00am MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB – It was a good night for Manitoba artists at the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards last night.

Manitoba singer/songwriter William Prince won the award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his recording Earthly Days.

Prince also performed the In Memoriam Tribute at the awards.

A Tribe Called Red, which includes Winnipeg-based producer Tim “2oolman” Hill won the Producer of the Year Award for their album Halluci Nation.

The RWB won the Award for Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment for Going Home Star: Truth and Reconciliation.

Manitoba-born Tim Neufeld won the award for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year for his album Hootenanny! along with his band The Glory Boys.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba Music

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com

1 Comment

  • Droner says:
    April 2, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Congratulations to the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra for winning the Juno for Classical Album of the year! Fantastic! p.s. the RWB is a dance company, not an orchestra.

    Reply

