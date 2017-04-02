Manitoba Artists Winning Big At JUNO’s
WINNIPEG, MB – It was a good night for Manitoba artists at the JUNO Gala Dinner and Awards last night.
Manitoba singer/songwriter William Prince won the award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year for his recording Earthly Days.
Prince also performed the In Memoriam Tribute at the awards.
A Tribe Called Red, which includes Winnipeg-based producer Tim “2oolman” Hill won the Producer of the Year Award for their album Halluci Nation.
The RWB won the Award for Classical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble or Soloist(s) with Large Ensemble Accompaniment for Going Home Star: Truth and Reconciliation.
Manitoba-born Tim Neufeld won the award for Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year for his album Hootenanny! along with his band The Glory Boys.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Manitoba Music
Congratulations to the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra for winning the Juno for Classical Album of the year! Fantastic! p.s. the RWB is a dance company, not an orchestra.