Manitoba Appoints Two Members To Licence Suspension Appeal Board

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has appointed two new members and promoted an existing member to the position of vice-chair on the Licence Suspension Appeal Board (LSAB), Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today.

“The Licence Suspension Appeal Board serves to ensure that Manitobans have their appeals judged with sound consideration for fairness and public interest,” said Schuler. “We look forward to the important contributions the new members will make to the board.”

The Licence Suspension Appeal Board, established under The Highway Traffic Act, provides an appeal process in cases where a person’s driver’s licence or permit has been suspended by the registrar of motor vehicles or the court.

Sandra Scarr has been promoted to the position of vice-chair and Jolene Mayer and Aline Nostedt have been appointed as members.

Scarr (Winnipeg) is a recently retired member of the Canadian Armed Forces with 23 years’ experience including as a human rights officer and public relations specialist. She has provided advisory services to senior level executives pertaining to human rights, harassment policies and public relations.

Mayer (The Pas) is an administrative assistant in the tri-council office at the University College of the North. She previously worked as a Métis community liaison worker and settlement co-ordinator with the Manitoba Metis Federation.

Nostedt (Winnipeg) is a bilingual administrative assistant with Manitoba Livestock Cash Advance and previously spent eight years as a trust account examination compliance officer with the Canada Revenue Agency.

The minister thanked outgoing members for their service to the board.

