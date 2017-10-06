Manitoba Appoints New Chair Of Human Rights Commission

WINNIPEG, MB – New appointments have been made to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson announced today.

“All members of society are entitled to fair and just treatment,” said Stefanson. “The board of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission operates under these important principles, helping to ensure all Manitobans are afforded equal treatment under the law. We look forward to the leadership, experience and knowledge that our newly appointed chair and members will bring to the operation of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission.”

The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is responsible for administering The Human Rights Code in the province, ensuring all Manitobans are treated solely on the basis of personal merit and free from discrimination.

Stefanson is pleased to announce that the new chair of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission is Brenlee Carrington Trepel.

Carrington Trepel of Winnipeg is a lawyer and mediator, and will serve as the chairperson of the commission. She is the Law Society of Manitoba’s first equity ombudsperson, educating the legal profession and their clients on workplace human rights issues and helping to resolve issues related to discrimination and harassment. She was also recognized by LEAF National as one of 25 female lawyers in Canada who have made a positive difference to further the advancement of women’s equality issues.

Also newly appointed as a member of the board is Michael Reader of The Pas. Reader is the director of capital management for the Northern Regional Health Authority and was also an industrial journeyperson electrician. He previously served as the facilities manager for The Pas Health Centre, as well as worked as an industrial journeyperson electrician.

Stefanson also recognized the reappointment of John Burchill to the board of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission. Burchill is currently a civilian manager with the Winnipeg Police Service and previously served more than 25 years as a police officer including six years as a supervisor of the hate crimes team. He also has a law degree from the University of Manitoba and has served as a Crown attorney with Manitoba Justice.

