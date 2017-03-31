Manitoba Announces Wait Time Reduction Task Force

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has appointed a chair and members of the public to serve as committee members on the Manitoba Wait Time Reduction Task Force, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced.

“Manitobans seeking timely access to health-care services continue to endure unacceptable wait times for emergency care as well as surgical and diagnostic procedures,” said Goertzen. “Recent studies and reports, including the Peachey report on clinical services commissioned by the previous government, have demonstrated clearly that timely access to diagnostic services is a key factor in reducing waits for care.”

The minister noted Wayne Elhard has been named chair and will oversee the work of the task force. Elhard has been engaged in health policy-related matters with the delivery of health services, primarily in rural communities. He also has personal wait-time experiences with health-care systems in Saskatchewan and Ontario, as well as the United States.

Following a career in broadcasting and media sales, executive search and agriculture sales and production, Elhard served as a member of the legislative assembly in Saskatchewan between 1999 and 2016. He is currently a consultant in the private sector, focusing on trade, transportation and government relations.

“Wayne Elhard brings the experience and knowledge necessary to oversee the work ahead as we address waits in emergency care and surgical and diagnostic procedures,” said Goertzen. “The work of this task force is key to identifying the processes that are not working and which must be improved if we are to ensure better patient care and the long-term sustainability of our health-care system.”

Health-care providers and members of the public will work on the steering committee and with the sub-committees looking at emergency department wait times, the minister noted. Committee participants will include: Dr. Rob Grierson; Dr. Anthony Herd; Marion Ellis, R.N.; Pat Cockburn, R.N.; Dr. Harold Nyhof; Dr. Eric Bohm; Dr. Mathen Mathen; Dr. Marco Essig; Wayne Anderson; Martin Bilinkoff; Debbie Brown; Peter Martin; and Elizabeth Rogers.

In addition, a public survey will open on April 3 and public consultations will be held in communities across the province. Manitobans are encouraged to participate in these discussions and offer their input.

The first public meetings about emergency services will be held in:

• Hamiota – April 3, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Hamiota and District Sports Complex, 200 Maple Dr. E.

• Dauphin – April 4, 6:30 to 9 p.m., St. Viator’s Roman Catholic Church, 307 Whitmore Ave E.

• Swan River – April 5, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Swan River War Veterans Community Hall, 119 Sixth Ave. N.

• The Pas – April 6, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19, Four Veterans Way (behind the Wescana Inn); and

• Thompson – Friday, April 7, 2 to 4:30 p.m., multi-purpose room, Vale Regional Community Centre, 274 Thompson Dr. S.

Additional community meetings for emergency services, as well as public meetings about surgical and diagnostic wait times, will be held later in April. Information about those meetings will be posted at www.gov.mb.ca/health/wtrtf.html as it becomes available.

Individuals who want to attend but may have special accessibility requirements can phone 1-855-259-9670 (toll-free) or email WTRTF@gov.mb.ca to share their needs with the meeting organizers.

“Manitobans have important information to share on how to improve access to emergency department, surgical and diagnostic services,” said Goertzen. “The online survey and the public meetings will provide opportunities for Manitobans to share their experiences and ideas on how these important services can be improved.”

The Wait Time Reduction Task Force was established to examine and address waits for emergency care and priority procedures such as surgeries and diagnostic tests. Responses to the survey will be used to develop the recommendations of the Wait Times Reduction Task Force committees. Starting April 3, the survey can be found at www.gov.mb.ca/health/wtrtf.html.

