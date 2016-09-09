Manitoba announces new funding for adult learning

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba’s new government is boosting funding for adult learning centres and literacy programs by two per cent to support learners wanting to improve their futures, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart confirmed yesterday while at Horizons Learning Centres in Winnipeg.

“Supporting adult learning and enabling people to participate in the labour market more readily is a priority for our government,” said Wishart. “In keeping with the spirit of International Literacy Day, we are pleased to announce record support for adult learning and literacy, which creates additional access to education and training opportunities for Manitobans in need and empowers individuals to improve their lives.”

UNESCO proclaimed Sept. 8 as International Literacy Day in 1966 to mobilize the international community and promote literacy as an instrument to empower individuals, communities and societies.

This increase will bring total funding to $20,250,000 for 2016-17, an increase of $381,000 from last year, the minister noted. Grants totalling $17,550,000 will go to 39 adult learning centres, while 33 adult literacy programs will share $2,700,000.

“Our government is committed to developing and investing in a long-term literacy plan to improve learning outcomes across the province,” said Wishart. “Adult learning services provide an important bridge for individuals who have experienced a break in the path from education to employment. For those participants who are parents as well, they will also benefit from their increased ability to help their children learn to read and write.”

In partnership with not-for-profit organizations like Horizons Learning Centres, Manitoba provides support for programming to improve literacy rates in the province, increase access to secondary and post-secondary education and training, assist adult learners to gain or improve employment and support full engagement in society, Wishart said.

“Funding from the Manitoba government enables adult learners to earn their high-school diplomas and transition successfully to job training and post-secondary education,” said Rob Campbell, director, Horizons Learning Centres. “Learners who achieve their educational and career goals contribute positively to the diverse communities in which they live.”

Adult learning centres offer tuition-free, for-credit programming to enable Manitoba adults to complete a high school diploma. High school graduates wishing to upgrade or complete pre-requisite courses in preparation for post-secondary programs may earn up to four tuition-free credits. In 2014-15, 2,228 learners participated in 33 registered literacy programs at 51 locations throughout Manitoba and 8,153 learners enrolled in high school credit courses at 42 registered adult learning centres at 85 locations throughout the province. A total of 10,949 high school credit courses were completed and 1,328 adults obtained high school diplomas including 636 who self-declared as Aboriginal.

-Government of Manitoba

Photo – gov.mb.ca