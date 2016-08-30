Manitoba affirms participation with National Inquiry

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government has passed an order in council that provides the federally appointed commissioners of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls the authority to examine the considerable work and analysis already completed in Manitoba and to examine matters within the exclusive jurisdiction of the province, Justice Minister and Attorney General Heather Stefanson and Indigenous and Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke announced today.

“Like most Canadians, our government’s hope is that this national inquiry will result in realistic and meaningful changes that will begin to address the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls,” said Stefanson. “The tragedy of missing and murdered women is keenly felt in Manitoba and is of vital and ongoing public importance given our province’s young and growing Indigenous population. The critical work of the national inquiry must build upon the work undertaken in Manitoba in order to identify and better understand and address the systemic gaps that put Indigenous women and girls at risk.”

The inquiry’s commissioners are expected to issue a report and recommendations for concrete and effective action, based on these perspectives and other knowledge and expertise gathered from across Canada, by the end of 2018. Manitoba has committed to support the work of the national inquiry and fully expects its processes and outcomes to be representative of and meaningful to the survivors of violence against Indigenous women and girls, the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and the larger community.

“Throughout our consultations, we have heard that the national inquiry must be culturally respectful, emotionally supportive and must also reflect the wisdom, experiences and recommendations of the many individual Manitobans, local families, indigenous community leaders and relevant organizations who have contributed to our province’s unique volume of experience on this issue,” said Clarke. “To support these expectations, Manitoba also believes it will be important for the commissioners of the national inquiry to review the good work that has already been done in advance of the inquiry.”

The ministers noted these materials include Manitoba inquest reports, reviews of the child welfare system, a 2016 report on the vulnerability of marginalized Indigenous girls, The Legacy of Phoenix Sinclair – Achieving the Best for All Our Children and the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry.

